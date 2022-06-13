"Another beautiful evening with my Mrs Happy" - Sanju Samson enjoys in picturesque Kerala

Team India cricketer Sanju Samson on Monday shared a heartwarming picture with his wife Charulatha Remesh against a picturesque backdrop on his Instagram handle.

The wicketkeeper-batter was not included in the T20I squad for the ongoing five-match series against South Africa. The selectors favored Ishan Kishan over Sanju as the second wicketkeeper-batter after Rishabh Pant.

The Kerala cricketer is spending his time away from cricket with his family, glimpses of which he has been sharing on his social media handles.

Sanju Samson captioned his Instagram post:

"Another beautiful evening with my Mrs Happy❤️"

The 27-year-old was last seen in action in the recently concluded IPL 2022. He led the Rajasthan Royals to the final but lost to the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson had a decent campaign with the bat, amassing 458 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of over 145.

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Dont know how they fit in, this team can't go without Sanju Samson in the Xi..Hope they realise it before the horse is bolted.. Dont know how they fit in, this team can't go without Sanju Samson in the Xi..Hope they realise it before the horse is bolted..

With several senior cricketers rested for the T20Is against the Proteas, many expected Sanju to make the cut. Surprisingly, he was left out of the squad, which raised many eyebrows.

He will always threaten there - Ravi Shastri on Sanju Samson's chances of making it to T20 World Cup squad

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, meanwhile, believes the Kerala-born cricketer has a wide range of shots that will come in handy on the bouncy Australian wickets during the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year

Shastri was at the helm when Sanju played in the T20Is Down Under. Although he didn't score big, he impressed one and all with his array of shots.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, the 60-year-old said:

"(Short ball discussion) it will come into play in these 20 games. Between Tripathi, Samson, and Iyer, there will be opportunities now. But when you look at Australia, bounce, pace, cut, pull, Samson will always threaten there. For those conditions, he has more shots than any other Indian, to be honest."

Despite his huge potential, Sanju has never really made it big on the international circuit. He has represented India in 13 T20Is, scoring 174 runs at a paltry average of 14.50.

