"Another day, another defeat under Babar Azam captaincy"- Top 10 funny memes after England beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I

England beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the second T20I on Saturday, May 25, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Courtesy of the win, the home team took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The opening match of the series in Headingley last Wednesday got washed out due to persistent rain.

After being asked to bat first, England managed to score 183/7 in 20 overs. Captain Jos Buttler led his side from the front with a brilliant knock of 84 (51), while Will Jacks (37) and Jonny Bairstow (21) chipped in with good support. Shaheen Afridi (3/36), Imad Wasim (2/19), and Haris Rauf (2/34) were among the wickets for Pakistan.

Jofra Archer (2/28), Moeen Ali (2/26), and Reece Topley (3/41) then performed well for England with the ball and bundled out Pakistan for 160 in 19.2 overs. Fakhar Zaman (45), Babar Azam (32), Iftikhar Ahmed (23), and Imad Wasim (22) got starts for the visiting team, but none of them could convert them into match-winning contributions.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the second T20I between Pakistan and England on Saturday. They expressed their reactions to the contest through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"I thought quite a few players stood up today" - England captain Jos Buttler after win against Pakistan

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England skipper Jos Buttler was glad for this team to get quality game time ahead of the all-important 2024 T20 World Cup next month.

Reflecting on the victory, Buttler said:

"I think we got a huge amount of the game time. That's a big tick in the box. I thought quite a few players stood up today. You always want to play well in T20 cricket and nice to get some going. Jofra has been brilliant. The emotions he took after the wicket."

On Archer and the rest of the bowling unit, Buttler continued:

"It won't be the Jofra Archer of old straightaway so he has to give himself some time. I think little bit of both, we have to look after Jofra. Yeah really pleased. I think the whole bowling group has been great. Rashid didn't play enough competitive games coming into the series but he will get into his rhythm."

The two teams will now square off in the third T20I of the series on Tuesday, May 28.

