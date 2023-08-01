"Another IPL 'Star' exposed! " - Fans react as Ruturaj Gaikwad fails in 3rd India vs West Indies ODI

Team India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a memorable outing on his return to ODI cricket after almost nine months. He departed cheaply after scoring only eight runs from 14 balls, batting at number three position in the third ODI between India and West Indies in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and opted to field first, which worked wonders for them in the previous match. On a decent batting pitch, India openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill looked comfortable as they put on a solid 143-run partnership. Kishan notched up his fourth consecutive half-century on the tour but could not convert it into a big one. He perished in the 20th over, trying a big shot.

Gaikwad walked in next after the openers laid down a wonderful platform. The CSK opener wasted the opportunity and departed in the 23rd over by edging Alzarri Joseph's length ball to a slip fielder.

It was his second ODI, having made his debut against South Africa last year, where he scored 19 runs. Fans took note of Ruturaj's innings against West Indies and expressed their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of them:

ᴍʀ.ʀᴏʏ  @royanenenu

Outside off stump line 🥱

He needs to work hard and improve his technique otherwise he can be the next



#WIvIND #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/9J4odjeOAz Ruthuraj ExposedOutside off stump line 🥱He needs to work hard and improve his technique otherwise he can be the next #PrithviShaw

Noob Cricketer080 @cricketer080 Abbe yaar gaikwad tum to sanju ki tarah hogye ho mauka milta itna kam hai phir jaldi out ho jaate ho, jokes apart perform well in ireland #RuturajGaikwad

Rahul Sharma @TrickyRk2 #RuturajGaikwad You are good! No doubt . But overrated too! There many who playing better than rutu but they not getting chance! While Rohit and Kohli are on rest they should give chance to some other talent and BCCI should send Ind-A, Ind-B ,Ind-C teams to play with lower teams

𝑯𝒂𝒓𝒔𝒉 @149_AtEdgbaston



#INDvWI #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/JKsOXUilwj RUTURAJ GAIKWAD FOCUS ON WHAT U ARE GOOD AT INTERNATIONAL CRICKET IS NOT FOR Y0U

VampireBoix @_itz_me_saumya_



Le Ruturaj everytime he bats in internationals - 8(13) today



#INDvWI #RuturajGaikwad "Give Ruturaj a chance"Le Ruturaj everytime he bats in internationals - 8(13) today

Sachin @sachii656 #INDvWI #WIvIND Ruturaj gaikwad has consistently failed in both the format and people vouch for him just looking at ipl innings !! #RuturajGaikwad

Ashwatthama @OjaswaDwivedi @AdityaSingh5143 Most deserving player of WC squad #RuturajGaikwad goes for 8 in 14 balls . Chennai bully

"I think Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great chance" - Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni's successor at CSK

Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu recently opined that Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great chance to become CSK captain after MS Dhoni's retirement.

In an interview on Behindwoods TV, Rayudu said:

"Coming to the future, I think Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great chance. He has those leadership qualities in him. So if Mahi bhai grooms him say a year or so, then he can lead the team for 7-8 or even 10 years. He is in good hands with Mahi bhai and Fleming."

He added:

"He is calm, down-to-earth and extremely talented. India should make the best use of him. I don't think they are at the moment. He should be playing every format for India."

Do you agree with Rayudu's views? Let us know in the comments section.