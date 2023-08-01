"Another IPL 'Star' exposed! " - Fans react as Ruturaj Gaikwad fails in 3rd India vs West Indies ODI

Team India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a memorable outing on his return to ODI cricket after almost nine months. He departed cheaply after scoring only eight runs from 14 balls, batting at number three position in the third ODI between India and West Indies in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1.
West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and opted to field first, which worked wonders for them in the previous match. On a decent batting pitch, India openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill looked comfortable as they put on a solid 143-run partnership. Kishan notched up his fourth consecutive half-century on the tour but could not convert it into a big one. He perished in the 20th over, trying a big shot.
Gaikwad walked in next after the openers laid down a wonderful platform. The CSK opener wasted the opportunity and departed in the 23rd over by edging Alzarri Joseph's length ball to a slip fielder.
It was his second ODI, having made his debut against South Africa last year, where he scored 19 runs. Fans took note of Ruturaj's innings against West Indies and expressed their reactions on Twitter.
"I think Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great chance" - Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni's successor at CSK
Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu recently opined that Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great chance to become CSK captain after MS Dhoni's retirement.
In an interview on Behindwoods TV, Rayudu said:
"Coming to the future, I think Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great chance. He has those leadership qualities in him. So if Mahi bhai grooms him say a year or so, then he can lead the team for 7-8 or even 10 years. He is in good hands with Mahi bhai and Fleming."
He added:
"He is calm, down-to-earth and extremely talented. India should make the best use of him. I don't think they are at the moment. He should be playing every format for India."
