"Another Karun Nair in the making" - Fans slam Indian selectors for dropping Hanuma Vihari for New Zealand Tests

The BCCI recently announced the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand at home. The selectors rested some key regular players, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Shami, following a grueling schedule over the last six months.

Fringe players like KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer got an opportunity in the squad due to the absence of regular players. Shubaman Gill also made a comeback into the team after he missed out on the England tour with an injury concern.

Fans were happy to see the infusion of new players into the side but were completely taken aback by the selectors' decision to drop Hanuma Vihari. They feel Vihari deserves a decent run with the Indian team after he heroically saved India from losing the Sydney Test last year.

Fans heavily criticized selectors for ignoring players like Vihari and continuously backing Ajinkya Rahane, who has been highly inconsistent for some time now.

Indian fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. Here's what some of them had to say:

Rajat Dutta @RajatDutta13



Hanuma Vihari gets dropped after playing one of the bravest test inning.



Rahane fails spectacularly in the row but gets to keep his place and becomes captain. Rajat Dutta @RajatDutta13 Ajinkya Rahane has dirt on selectors and team management. twitter.com/RajatDutta13/s… Ajinkya Rahane has dirt on selectors and team management. twitter.com/RajatDutta13/s… I am more convinced now.Hanuma Vihari gets dropped after playing one of the bravest test inning.Rahane fails spectacularly in the row but gets to keep his place and becomes captain. twitter.com/RajatDutta13/s… I am more convinced now.Hanuma Vihari gets dropped after playing one of the bravest test inning.Rahane fails spectacularly in the row but gets to keep his place and becomes captain. twitter.com/RajatDutta13/s…

Vicky Sri @VickySri96 @BCCI Rahane is like a Team Lead from Wipro leading Google @BCCI Rahane is like a Team Lead from Wipro leading Google

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets I'm told Hanuma Vihari is fit and has been dropped. He will join the India A team which will play three four-day matches in South Africa. Very, very harsh call on him. I'm told Hanuma Vihari is fit and has been dropped. He will join the India A team which will play three four-day matches in South Africa. Very, very harsh call on him.

Devarchit @Devarchit #NZvIND Massive boost for his confidence and place in the side as Ajinkya Rahane is named captain of the Indian side for the first Test against New Zealand. In England, his place was under heavy scrutiny following a poor run with the bat. #INDvNZ Massive boost for his confidence and place in the side as Ajinkya Rahane is named captain of the Indian side for the first Test against New Zealand. In England, his place was under heavy scrutiny following a poor run with the bat. #INDvNZ #NZvIND

KSR @KShriniwasRao I think it's only fair that selectors share their view on Hanuma Vihari & why he has been ignored. Vihari ticked all the right boxes to raise his hand for Test selection. I see no reason why he should be dropped. If the selectors have a view, they should be loud & clear about it. I think it's only fair that selectors share their view on Hanuma Vihari & why he has been ignored. Vihari ticked all the right boxes to raise his hand for Test selection. I see no reason why he should be dropped. If the selectors have a view, they should be loud & clear about it.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Zero communication by BCCI once again on why Hanuma Vihari is not there in the squad. He didn't deserve to be dropped. And I suppose Jayant Yadav is in because Sundar is injured?



But again, these are things which should be cleared up and not left for 'sources' to be revealed. Zero communication by BCCI once again on why Hanuma Vihari is not there in the squad. He didn't deserve to be dropped. And I suppose Jayant Yadav is in because Sundar is injured?But again, these are things which should be cleared up and not left for 'sources' to be revealed.

Macrenhas anderson @Mahirat_2Macren

#JusticeforHanumanVihari He can go down the track when the spinner were bowling with old ball and was also so elegant in playing those cover side shots , really he should have been in the test squad india 👍,Mr @BCCI Simply ur invading an another player in our squad🙏🏻 He can go down the track when the spinner were bowling with old ball and was also so elegant in playing those cover side shots , really he should have been in the test squad india 👍,Mr @BCCI Simply ur invading an another player in our squad🙏🏻#JusticeforHanumanVihari https://t.co/3z27J6DJTU

` @FourOverthrows This was Hanuma Vihari's last test match for India. Very sad that he has been dropped from the squad. This was Hanuma Vihari's last test match for India. Very sad that he has been dropped from the squad. https://t.co/FjqGvrOi0r

HAR5HIT🚩 @INVINCIBLE45_

#INDvsNZ Seems like BCCI forget who is Hanuma Vihari 😇😇 Seems like BCCI forget who is Hanuma Vihari 😇😇#INDvsNZ https://t.co/hDfRV9q1TN

RO45 ☀️ @Maanvi_264 This was the right time for Hanuma Vihari to make a comeback bt now they dropped him🙄🤦

Very very harsh call on him🥲 This was the right time for Hanuma Vihari to make a comeback bt now they dropped him🙄🤦Very very harsh call on him🥲 https://t.co/vuVb5Q9B3i

mike ehrmantraut @nirupam_08 @CricCrazyJohns Wtf!!?? He's been one of the finest player in our team. He fought hard and saved india in sydney test still he got dropped from playing XI in our recent series and now even from the squad. He deserves to be in team. @CricCrazyJohns Wtf!!?? He's been one of the finest player in our team. He fought hard and saved india in sydney test still he got dropped from playing XI in our recent series and now even from the squad. He deserves to be in team.

Mani Krishna @ManiKrishna3519 @ShreyasIyer15 My heartful congratulations to you brother on inclusion into test squad of india...go well shreyas...let world know you are three format skilled player... @ShreyasIyer15 My heartful congratulations to you brother on inclusion into test squad of india...go well shreyas...let world know you are three format skilled player...

ABHISHEK BAMNAVAT 🇮🇳 @Coverdrive01 •Made Some crucial runs in New Zealand when all Batters struggling

•Made Maiden century in WI when team needed

• Draw a historical Sydeny test with Ash

Hanuma Vihari deserved chance if he is fit in test squad why dropped?

Also he only play in overseas (difficult) conditions! •Made Some crucial runs in New Zealand when all Batters struggling•Made Maiden century in WI when team needed• Draw a historical Sydeny test with Ash Hanuma Vihari deserved chance if he is fit in test squad why dropped?Also he only play in overseas (difficult) conditions! https://t.co/SyOFGpatUU

danı_Î_Champ§ @DanielSamsDolan

Only guy to play with intent in New Zealand.

Helped India draw the SCG Test.

Another Karun Nair in making.

🤡 👎👎



India is losing a gem💎



#JusticeForHanumaVihari



Hanuma Vihari deserved to be in the squad.Only guy to play with intent in New Zealand.Helped India draw the SCG Test.Another Karun Nair in making. @BCCI 🤡 👎👎India is losing a gem💎 Hanuma Vihari deserved to be in the squad. Only guy to play with intent in New Zealand. Helped India draw the SCG Test. Another Karun Nair in making.@BCCI 🤡 👎👎India is losing a gem💎#JusticeForHanumaVihari https://t.co/UbJwd00Gn4

Alok Ranjan🇮🇳 @itsalokranjan Hanuma Vihari plyng IND A in South Africa will be more fruitful than playing him agnst New Zealand because you are giving Iyer an opportunity to bat in middle order in India where pitches ain't pace friendly and there will be tired pacers and Iyer is so good against spinners. Hanuma Vihari plyng IND A in South Africa will be more fruitful than playing him agnst New Zealand because you are giving Iyer an opportunity to bat in middle order in India where pitches ain't pace friendly and there will be tired pacers and Iyer is so good against spinners.

mike ehrmantraut @nirupam_08 @CricCrazyJohns F ! Better send rahane to India A squad and get vihari into test squad vs NZ @CricCrazyJohns F ! Better send rahane to India A squad and get vihari into test squad vs NZ

India's Test squad for the series against New Zealand

Regular skipper Virat Kohli will not be available for the first Test match at Kanpur. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side. Following the three-match T20I series, the first Test will commence on November 25.

It will be interesting to see who among Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Mayank Agarwal gets a chance to play in the vacant middle-order spot in Kohli's absence.

India’s Test squad for first Test: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Virat Kohli will return to the fore for the second Test in Mumbai and shepherd his troops. The series is part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and both teams will be looking to perform to their best potential.

India’s Test squad for the second Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

