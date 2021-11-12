"Another Karun Nair in the making" - Fans slam Indian selectors for dropping Hanuma Vihari for New Zealand Tests

The BCCI recently announced the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand at home. The selectors rested some key regular players, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Shami, following a grueling schedule over the last six months.
Fringe players like KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer got an opportunity in the squad due to the absence of regular players. Shubaman Gill also made a comeback into the team after he missed out on the England tour with an injury concern.
Fans were happy to see the infusion of new players into the side but were completely taken aback by the selectors' decision to drop Hanuma Vihari. They feel Vihari deserves a decent run with the Indian team after he heroically saved India from losing the Sydney Test last year.
Fans heavily criticized selectors for ignoring players like Vihari and continuously backing Ajinkya Rahane, who has been highly inconsistent for some time now.
Fans unhappy with Hanuma Vihari's absence for New Zealand Tests
India's Test squad for the series against New Zealand
Regular skipper Virat Kohli will not be available for the first Test match at Kanpur. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side. Following the three-match T20I series, the first Test will commence on November 25.
It will be interesting to see who among Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Mayank Agarwal gets a chance to play in the vacant middle-order spot in Kohli's absence.
India’s Test squad for first Test: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Virat Kohli will return to the fore for the second Test in Mumbai and shepherd his troops. The series is part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and both teams will be looking to perform to their best potential.
India’s Test squad for the second Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.