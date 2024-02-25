"Another MS Dhoni in making" - Sunil Gavaskar's massive praise for Dhruv Jurel

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes India's young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is another MS Dhoni in the making.

Gavaskar's big praise came during the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi, Jurel's second in his career. He was speaking in the context of the 24-year-old's wicketkeeping in the series, especially the brilliant run-out he helped inflict in Rajkot to send back Ben Duckett in the final innings.

"The presence of mind this young player displays makes me believe he's the next MS Dhoni in the making," Gavaskar said on commentary during the Test.

The youngster himself is a big fan of Dhoni. Before the Test, BCCI quoted him fondly recalling his interactions with the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning captain.

"I was just watching him and I stood up and started thinking is this MS Dhoni standing in front of me," he had said. My first interaction with him was in IPL 2021 which was my first season. At that time, I was pinching myself to see whether it is a dream or not. My dream is to meet Mahi bhai, especially after the match, after an international game."

Jurel also spoke about how every time he speaks with Dhoni, he learns something new.

India pin hopes on Dhruv Jurel's batting

At the time of Gavaskar's comments, Jurel was batting at 53 (102). His first half-century in international cricket came when India were in deep mud at 177/7, chasing England's 353.

When he came to the crease, Shoaib Bashir had his tail up having taken four wickets in a big spell and Tom Hartley soon took out Sarfaraz Khan.

But the 'keeper oozed confidence and flawlessly saw off the day with Kuldeep Yadav supporting him brilliantly at the other end. Both extended their partnership further on Sunday until Kuldeep eventually got out with the score at 253-8.

At the time of writing this piece, Jurel was going strong at 80 (134), looking to score quick runs against the English spinners despite the out-spread fields from Ben Stokes.

Catch the live-action here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App