“Another picnic tour” – Fans react to Pakistan losing 5 wickets for 9 runs in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 

Pakistan suffered a middle-order collapse in their second innings of the ongoing third Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday, January 5.

The visitors lost five wickets for just nine runs in a space of 7.1 overs, including three wickets in one over to lose their slender advantage in the Test match.

Leading by 14 runs going into the third innings, Pakistan made the worst possible start as opener Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Mahmood departed for ducks.

Saim Ayub and Babar Azam appeared to have steadied the ship before they were both dismissed in the space of 16 deliveries, leaving Pakistan batting at 60/4.

The collapse continued as Saud Shakeel departed for just two runs, leaving the scorers at 67/5 in the 25th over. Sajid Khan and Salman Agha followed suit by getting dismissed for ducks in the same over, all three wickets picked up by a fiery over from Josh Hazlewood. It left the visitors reeling at 68/7 at stumps on Day 3.

Pakistan came into the third Test 0-2 down in the three-match series. They now hold a paltry 82-run lead going into day four, with three wickets left in their kitty.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) made fun of Pakistan's cricket performance for yet another flop show with the bat in Australia (the visitors are yet to win a Test match in Australia since 1995).

"Another Picnic tour of Pakistan will end tomorrow. This time they enjoyed in Australia. Played a practice match and 3 test match against Australia. Leave aside winning, couldn't even fight and reason was just batting."

What has happened in Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test so far?

Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for 313 in 77.1 overs. Mohammed Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, and Salman Agha delivered with the bat in the first innings. The trio scored 88 (103), 82 (97) and 53 (67), respectively. Pat Cummins led from the front for Australia, returning with a fifer, while Mitchell Starc bagged two wickets.

In response, Australia were bowled out for 299 in 109.4 overs as Pakistan managed a 14-run first-innings lead. Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, and Usman Khawaja chipped in with the bat, scoring 60 (147), 54 (113), and 47 (143), respectively. Aamir Jamal starred with the ball for the visitors, registering figures of 69/6.

In the second innings, the visitors are now stuck at 68/7 at stumps on Day 3, with Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal at the crease. Josh Hazlewood has bagged four wickets for the hosts so far in the third innings.

