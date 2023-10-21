"Another tick off my list as a cricketer" - Temba Bavuma excited to play at Wankhede Stadium in ENG vs SA 2023 World Cup clash

South African captain Temba Bavuma has expressed his excitement at playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, given how he grew up idolizing Sachin Tendulkar. The right-handed batter was addressing the media ahead of facing England on Saturday.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host its first match of the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The venue is one of the most iconic in India and also hosted the 2011 World Cup final, with the hosts winning by 6 wickets against Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a presser on Friday, Bavuma said he was thrilled to tick this goal off his list. As quoted by iol.com.za, the 33-year-old said:

"I think for me, growing up, idolizing a guy like Sachin Tendulkar, the Wankhede was a stadium you always heard about. So, to have that opportunity to be playing, that's another tick off my list as a cricketer."

Bavuma added that he understands the high-scoring nature of the venue and expects a thrilling game.

"The guys that have played here, JP Duminy, Quinton, they've spoken about how it can be a batter's paradise. You get value for your shots and the ball seems to travel further. If it is your day, you can fill your boots. And I guess just the atmosphere of it all, it being a full ground, can really be something to enjoy. I think it could be one hell of a game if you've got two teams of this calibre who play close to their best."

After playing two perfect games, the Proteas were rattled by the Netherlands, losing by 38 runs after struggling across facets.

"He is an X-factor" - Temba Bavuma on Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bavuma weighed in on Ben Stokes' potential inclusion for the match and said:

"A fully fit Ben Stokes obviously does strengthen the England. He is an X-factor player, he's the guy that can change the course of the game...There's a lot respect for him, we know what he can do."

England have beaten South Africa four times out of seven in 50-over World Cup games.