Anshul Kamboj dismisses Ben Duckett for 94 to claim maiden wicket on debut in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India debutant Anshul Kamboj got the prized scalp of England opener Ben Duckett to bag his first-ever Test wicket on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. Duckett missed out on a well-deserved century, perishing for 94 runs off 100 balls. His innings comprised 13 boundaries.The dismissal came in the 39th over of England's first innings. Kamboj bowled a back-of-a-length ball outside off, and Duckett looked to cut hard at it, but he was surprised by the extra bounce on offer. The ball took a faint edge on its way to the wicketkeeper.Watch the video below:With the wicket, India removed both England openers before stumps on Day 2. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Zak Crawley for 84 off 113 deliveries, including one six and 13 boundaries.India remove both England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to bounce back in the 4th Test on Day 2Ravindra Jadeja and Anshul Kamboj removed England openers to help India fight back following a 166-run opening stand for the hosts in the first innings of the fourth Test on Day 2.At the time of writing, England were 210/2, with Joe Root and Ollie Pope at the crease.Asked to bat first, the tourists put up 358 in their first innings. The top three looked solid as Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan chipped in with 58 (107), 46 (98), and 61 (151), respectively. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar contributed with scores of 54 (75), 41 (88), and 27 (90), respectively. Pant batted despite his foot injury on Day 1, resuming his innings on 37 on the next day. Dhruv Jurel has been performing the wicketkeeping duty.England captain Ben Stokes starred with the ball, returning with a fifer. Jofra Archer also scalped three wickets.The Ben Stokes-led side is currently leading the five-match series by a 2-1 margin, thanks to a 22-run win against India in the third Test at Lord’s. The hosts also beat the visitors by five wickets in the series opener at Headingley. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and company beat England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.