Anshul Kamboj dismisses Ben Duckett for 94 to claim maiden wicket on debut in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 24, 2025 22:49 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Anshul Kamboj celebrating his first-ever Test wicket. [Getty Images]

India debutant Anshul Kamboj got the prized scalp of England opener Ben Duckett to bag his first-ever Test wicket on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. Duckett missed out on a well-deserved century, perishing for 94 runs off 100 balls. His innings comprised 13 boundaries.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 39th over of England's first innings. Kamboj bowled a back-of-a-length ball outside off, and Duckett looked to cut hard at it, but he was surprised by the extra bounce on offer. The ball took a faint edge on its way to the wicketkeeper.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the wicket, India removed both England openers before stumps on Day 2. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Zak Crawley for 84 off 113 deliveries, including one six and 13 boundaries.

India remove both England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to bounce back in the 4th Test on Day 2

Ravindra Jadeja and Anshul Kamboj removed England openers to help India fight back following a 166-run opening stand for the hosts in the first innings of the fourth Test on Day 2.

Ad

At the time of writing, England were 210/2, with Joe Root and Ollie Pope at the crease.

Asked to bat first, the tourists put up 358 in their first innings. The top three looked solid as Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan chipped in with 58 (107), 46 (98), and 61 (151), respectively. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar contributed with scores of 54 (75), 41 (88), and 27 (90), respectively. Pant batted despite his foot injury on Day 1, resuming his innings on 37 on the next day. Dhruv Jurel has been performing the wicketkeeping duty.

Ad

England captain Ben Stokes starred with the ball, returning with a fifer. Jofra Archer also scalped three wickets.

The Ben Stokes-led side is currently leading the five-match series by a 2-1 margin, thanks to a 22-run win against India in the third Test at Lord’s. The hosts also beat the visitors by five wickets in the series opener at Headingley. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and company beat England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications