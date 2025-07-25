"Anshul Kamboj does not have a unique bowling style" - RP Singh questions India for using seamer with the new ball in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India pacer RP Singh has opined that Shubman Gill shouldn't have given the new ball to Anshul Kamboj on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England. He reasoned that the debutant neither has a unique bowling style nor express pace.

India allowed England to post 225/2 in their first innings in just 46 overs in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. The visitors were bowled out for 358 in their first innings earlier in the day.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, RP Singh concurred with former India batter Hemang Badani's views that Mohammed Siraj should have been given the new ball instead of Anshul Kamboj.

"I agree with Hemang's views that they could have started with Siraj because Anshul Kamboj does not have a unique bowling style. If Bumrah had been playing his first match, he could have bowled the first over because his action and bowling style are different. Anshul Kamboj is like a traditional bowler," he reasoned.

The left-arm pacer added that a new bowler generally lacks the attributes required to succeed in Test cricket.

"His bowling action and follow-through are like a normal bowler. He doesn't have express speed either. A new bowler can bowl the first or second over if there is some surprise element. It's very difficult for a new bowler to perform well in Tests. Tests test your skill, patience, and discipline properly, which are not seen that much in a new bowler," RP Singh elaborated.

Anshul Kamboj registered figures of 1/48 in 10 overs on Day 2 of the Manchester Test. He dismissed Ben Duckett (94 off 100) with the old ball after the England opener had struck three fours, including a fortunate one, in his first over.

"There could be many reasons for that" - RP Singh on the Indian pacers not getting as much help as the England seamers

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless on Day 2 of the Manchester Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, RP Singh was asked about the Indian seamers erring in line and length and drifting into the batters' pads.

"The way England bowled in the morning, it was in their minds that the ball would move a lot here, but that didn't happen. There could be many reasons for that. One is that generally more runs are scored between Lunch and Tea, and the sun was also out. The conditions were no longer overcast," he responded.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that apart from the change in conditions, the Indian seamers lacked patience and discipline.

"There was slight rain in between. When it has rained, the problem is that the ball starts skidding a little after pitching, and it becomes difficult to maintain the ball when it goes into the outfield. The Indian bowlers were bowling an attacking line, and the conditions weren't supporting them. They didn't show patience and discipline. It took the bowlers a long time to figure that out," RP Singh observed.

Apart from Anshul Kamboj, Ravindra Jadeja (1/37 in eight overs) was the only Indian bowler to pick up a wicket on Day 2 of the Manchester Test. While Jasprit Bumrah conceded 37 runs in 13 overs, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur gave away 93 runs in their combined 15 overs.

