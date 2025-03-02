Anushka Sharma astonished as Glenn Phillips takes a blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips plucked out a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Virat Kohli for 11 runs (14 balls) in the side's 2025 Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, who was in attendance for that game, seemed visibly surprised by the BlackCaps all-rounder's fielding brilliance.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue were in trouble after losing their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill within the first six overs. Phillips provided his side with another crucial breakthrough, sending back the dangerous Kohli with an awe-inspiring catch.

Kohli played a cut shot off Matt Henry's bowling in the seventh over. The ball flew towards the backward point region as the batter seemed to have got a good connection. Phillips left everyone stunned by leaping and taking a spectacular catch.

Anushka looked shocked by what just happened and was seen placing her palm on her forehead in disbelief. Here's a video of the popular Bollywood actress' reaction:

It is worth mentioning that Anushka Sharma attended the India-New Zealand match as it was Virat Kohli's 300th ODI appearance. He became the seventh Indian to reach the significant landmark.

"Whoever said Kiwis can't fly never saw Glenn Phillips field" - Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli's dismissal in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Glenn Phillips has a knack for taking unbelievable catches. He pulled off a similar stunner earlier in the 2025 Champions Trophy as well to dismiss Pakistan skipper Mohammad Riwan.

Phillips produced yet another outstanding effort on the field to end Virat Kohli's knock. Reacting to the 28-year-old's habit of plucking out brilliant catches, former India opener Wasim Jaffer wrote on X:

"Whoever said Kiwis can't fly never saw Glenn Phillips field. #INDvNZ #ChampionsTrophy."

Kohli's wicket was key for New Zealand, considering the batter's impressive knock in India's previous match against Pakistan. He notched up his 51st ODI ton, remaining unbeaten on 100 in 111 balls in India's six-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

