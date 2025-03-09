Anushka Sharma's disheartened reaction goes viral as Virat Kohli is dismissed for 1 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [In Pictures]

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply in the side's 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The 36-year-old scored just 1 run during his brief stay at the crease. His early dismissal left the fans in attendance stunned, with even his wife Anushka Sharma visibly dejected.

The Men in Blue were chasing a 252-run target in the summit clash. Kohli walked out to bat when India were 105/1 in 18.4 overs. He was trapped in front by off-spinner Michael Bracewell on the second ball he faced.

Anushka, who was present in the stands for the final, looked disheartened and shocked with Virat Kohli's wicket.

India were off to a stunning start with the bat in the run chase, thanks to a 105-run opening stand from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. New Zealand found an opening as Gill and Kohli departed in quick succession.

At the time of writing, India were 145/3 after 32 overs. Sharma hit an impactful half-century, leading from the front in the crucial encounter. He scored 76 runs in 83 balls before being stumped off left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra's bowling.

Anushka Sharma's reaction to Shreyas Iyer's dropped catch in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final caught the attention of a lot of fans

Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's dismissal was not her only reaction to go viral during the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The Bollywood actress was disappointed after Shreyas Iyer dropped Rachin Ravindra's catch earlier in the match.

She was seen placing her hand on her face in dejection after the missed opportunity. Here's a video of the reaction:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli finished his 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with 218 runs across five innings at an average of 54.50. He hit a wonderful century in the group match against Pakistan, his 51st ODI ton.

The veteran batter remained unbeaten on 100 off 111 balls in the high-pressure match. He shone with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia as well, finishing with 84 runs from 98 deliveries.

