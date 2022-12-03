Danish Kaneria has stated that even batters who have retired from the game could have easily scored a century on the surface used in the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi.

The former leg spinner criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for preparing a track where there was no assistance for the bowlers. Kaneria opined that such surfaces should not be used for Test cricket, as they only lead to one-sided affairs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Friday, December 2, he remarked:

"Ramiz Raja himself said that it was disappointing to see such a wicket. There is absolutely nothing for the bowlers. It's not spinning or seaming, and there's no bounce either.

"Any retired cricketer would also have scored century on this pitch. This shows that Pakistan don't have quality bowlers who know how to do well even on such dead tracks."

Notably, the hosts have been lambasted by experts and fans alike for the wicket at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Furthermore, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has also expressed displeasure over the quality of the pitch.

"First focus on the ongoing series with England" - Danish Kaneria on Ramiz Raja's comments on Asia Cup 2023

Speaking to Pakistani media on Friday, the PCB chairman made it clear that Pakistan would not participate in the Asia Cup 2023 if their hosting rights are taken away.

Reacting to those comments, Kaneria mentioned that instead of making such statements about the Asia Cup, the board should rather pay attention to the England Test series. He believes that such fiery remarks will only worsen the situation.

He elaborated:

"He [Ramiz Raja] should not add more fuel to the fire now. Things will change with time. The PCB should go with the flow. They should first focus on the ongoing series with England."

While Pakistan are keen to host the Asia Cup 2023 on their soil after having won the rights for the next edition, they face a major roadblock as India have refused to tour the country for the event.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ramiz Raja confirms Pakistan will pull out of Asia Cup 2023 if the tournament is shifted out of Pakistan. Ramiz Raja confirms Pakistan will pull out of Asia Cup 2023 if the tournament is shifted out of Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has indicated that the continental event could be shifted to a neutral venue. However, Pakistan are not in favor of the same.

Poll : 0 votes