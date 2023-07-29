Sanju Samson got heavily trolled on social media after failing to impress in his comeback match against the West Indies at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

The right-hander got out for just 9 (19) against leg-spinner Yannic Cariah. He was caught static in his crease against a short-of-good-length delivery from Cariah, apparently trying to play it on the leg side. But the ball pitched and turned sharply to take the outside edge off his bat to Brandon King in slips.

Here are the top reactions from those who support him as well as those against his selection:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer As soon as Surya came out to bat, Samson got out. Samson knows they can't bat together wearing same name's jersey. Sacrifice! Team man!

Nevin @nevinthomas Unreal hate for Sanju Samson on this platform. It's almost like these guys don't care about the country- just want him to fail because he is from Kerala and has a lot of local support. Give him a run of 20 matches and then decide his quality?

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

He saw,

He conquered



The consistent comeback man of ICT, Sanju Samson ‍ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/KIGz0czqt7 He came,He saw,He conqueredThe consistent comeback man of ICT, Sanju Samson

Archer @poserarcher Lol Samson has been really good in this format lately..which cricket are you watching manikanta? IPL I guess? pic.twitter.com/qlfvJl9ZAi

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius Sanju Samson Playing Cricket after 2 months, Come as Replacement that means he will not get Chance in third ODI and having lots OF Pressure after all this People think he will Come & Blast Bowlers Wow this is Known as Partiality. pic.twitter.com/OEhbBIlUF9

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Don't blame Sanju Samson, give him proper chances now! Everyone else is failing, India lost five wickets in the first match too against this West Indies team which is not even playing the World Cup. #WIvIND

Lordgod🚩 @LordGod188



•Matches - 29

•Innings - 27

•Runs - 640

•Hs - 85*

•Avg - 30

•50s - 3

•0s - 1



30 Average in 27 Innings



#SanjuSamson #WIvIND Sanju Samson in International Cricket:•Matches - 29•Innings - 27•Runs - 640•Hs - 85*•Avg - 30•50s - 3•0s - 130 Average in 27 Innings pic.twitter.com/zt2j69fAA8 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/zt2j69fAA8

Cricket🏏 Lover // ICT Fan Account @CricCrazyV The best thing about Kishan is he doesn't miss these easy opportunities, whereas Sanju Samson most of the time fails to grab opportunities but still he is better than Surya in ODIs without any doubt.

U M A R @Agrumpycomedian @mufaddal_vohra Imagine millions protesting for ur selection and then when u finally get selected u justify ur place like this

' @aegonaryaa Sanju Samson 🦍 is great player no doubt if these conditions are satisfied



1. Pitch should be ultra flat.



2. Ball shouldn't bounce more than chest height.



3 Ball shouldn't swing or seam



4 Opposition team should have atleast one bowler who is known for bad bowling.

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola



Riyan Parag Tweeted And Rest Is History pic.twitter.com/DtI2QLcCjl Sanju Samson Was Looking GoodRiyan Parag Tweeted And Rest Is History

He was not the only one to struggle, though. After a good 90-run start from Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, India lost five wickets for just 23 runs.

Before Samson, who came at number three, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel (who was intriguingly promoted to number four) got out after scoring just 1 (8) and 7 (14) respectively.

Soon after Samson got out, rain interrupted the match, and it was halted. It's now on Suryakumar Yadav, who's also in the crosshairs for his ODI form, and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur to help India to a defendable score. You can catch the ball-by-ball live proceedings of the match here.

Sanju Samson's ODI record

Most of the trolling on Samson has been around how he has 'failed to convert his chances'. However, this is the first time he has played an ODI in more than six months.

Overall, he has been pretty good for India in the 11 chances he has had before this match, scoring 330 runs at an average of 66 and striking at 104.76.

What's more, the 28-year-old played this match as a replacement for Rohit Sharma, who was rested. If interim skipper Hardik Pandya's words at the toss are anything to go by, he won't play the third ODI either.

If so, it's hard to see what good this match would do for him, the team, or their chances in the 2023 World Cup.