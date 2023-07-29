Sanju Samson got heavily trolled on social media after failing to impress in his comeback match against the West Indies at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.
The right-hander got out for just 9 (19) against leg-spinner Yannic Cariah. He was caught static in his crease against a short-of-good-length delivery from Cariah, apparently trying to play it on the leg side. But the ball pitched and turned sharply to take the outside edge off his bat to Brandon King in slips.
Here are the top reactions from those who support him as well as those against his selection:
He was not the only one to struggle, though. After a good 90-run start from Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, India lost five wickets for just 23 runs.
Before Samson, who came at number three, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel (who was intriguingly promoted to number four) got out after scoring just 1 (8) and 7 (14) respectively.
Soon after Samson got out, rain interrupted the match, and it was halted. It's now on Suryakumar Yadav, who's also in the crosshairs for his ODI form, and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur to help India to a defendable score. You can catch the ball-by-ball live proceedings of the match here.
Sanju Samson's ODI record
Most of the trolling on Samson has been around how he has 'failed to convert his chances'. However, this is the first time he has played an ODI in more than six months.
Overall, he has been pretty good for India in the 11 chances he has had before this match, scoring 330 runs at an average of 66 and striking at 104.76.
What's more, the 28-year-old played this match as a replacement for Rohit Sharma, who was rested. If interim skipper Hardik Pandya's words at the toss are anything to go by, he won't play the third ODI either.
If so, it's hard to see what good this match would do for him, the team, or their chances in the 2023 World Cup.