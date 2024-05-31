"Apology accepted" - Michael Vaughan forgives Pakistani journalist in cheeky post on England stars playing T20 series vs Pakistan over IPL playoffs

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan recently accepted a Pakistani journalist's apology in a cheeky exchange between the duo. That came as Pakistan lost the four-match T20I series 2-0 against England ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Notably, Vaughan had said that the ECB should have allowed England players - captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Will Jacks - to play IPL 2024 playoffs over the T20I series vs Pakistan.

The Pakistani journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Hey, Michael Vaughan. I'm sorry, I apologize! You were right and I'm embarrassed. England players should have played IPL playoffs and final."

He added:

"Even a Ranji Trophy team could defeat us, Delhi Capitals or Punjab Kings will win one-sided against this Pakistan team. I'm worried about our matches vs Canada & USA in the World Cup. This is the worst period on Pakistan cricket in years."

Reacting to the post, Vaughan shared a thumbs-up emoji and wrote:

"Apology accepted."

What did Michael Vaughan say during England vs Pakistan T20I series?

Michael Vaughan recently said that the three England players, including skipper Jos Buttler, would've been better prepared by playing IPL playoffs in a pressure environment and a jam-packed crowd ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. He recently said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast:

“England missed the trick by sending all their players home. You know, I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, in particular, playing in the IPL, in the eliminations, pressure, crowd, expectations, I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan.

"I’m all for international cricket but now and again, this tournament, in particular, is so exposed to pressure.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“And these players, under a huge amount of from fans, owners, [and] social media, it’s massive. I just felt, particularly those two and Buttler, probably not as much, but I still think he could have stayed here.

"But Will Jacks and Phil Salt, I think they would have been better prepared staying here, playing the IPL, than playing back to the Headingley to play a game."

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA in Dallas on June 6. They are placed in Group A alongside India, Canada, Ireland, and the USA. The Men in Green had reached the 2022 T20 World Cup final, where they lost to eventual champions England.

