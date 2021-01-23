Yuvraj Singh takes a cheeky dig at Kevin Pietersen over Chelsea's disappointing Premier League campaign

Yuvraj Singh took a cheeky dig at Kevin Pietersen after the latter slammed the English media for the different manners in which they treat Chelsea and Manchester United. The former English batsman is a well-known Chelsea fan, while Yuvraj Singh is a self-confessed Manchester United supporter.

Leicester City recently humbled Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League, and the pressure seems to be on Blues manager Frank Lampard. Kevin Pietersen, however, came in defence of his beloved club and tweeted:

Chelsea top of the premier league a month or so ago, now media after Lampard!



Media after Ole a few months ago and now Utd top of the league so he’s ok!



Dealing with media in this country is as tough as the actual job! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 22, 2021

Yuvraj Singh couldn't stop himself from having a dig at the former England batsman replied:

R u hurting baby 😂 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 22, 2021

Yuvraj Singh will undoubtedly be delighted with the way things are going for Manchester United, who are currently atop the Premier League table, 11 points ahead of eight-placed Chelsea.

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen's love for banter

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pitersen

Both Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh often indulge in friendly banter on social media. This time, the southpaw didn't miss a chance to have a go at the former England international over Chelsea's poor form.

The Englishman had created quite a stir when he termed Yuvraj Singh's bowling as 'left-arm filth' and gave him the nickname of 'pie chucker' in 2008.

Yuvraj had claimed Kevin Pietersen's wicket in a Test match during England's tour of India. The former right-handed batsman shared his opinion on the bowling and had said:

"When the ball is swinging and seaming, and you've got a guy like Zaheer Khan, who is one of the best bowlers I've ever faced, not bowling at you and you've got a pie-chucker like Yuvraj Singh bowling at you I really don't mind. When you get left-arm filth like that, it makes you feel really good."

Yuvraj Singh responded by saying:

"It shows KP hates getting out to me and if a useless bowler is getting him out five times then I would say that is quite useless batting."

However, both seem to get along well now and often use the pie chucker reference. While Yuvraj Singh retired from the sport in 2019, Kevin Pietersen called it quits in 2018.