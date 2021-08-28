"Are we now content with the intent?" - Fans applaud Pujara for scoring a magnificent 91* on day 3 of the Headingley Test 

After two disappointing days on the field in the Headingley Test, Team India finally had some solace through Pujara on the third day as they performed well with both bat and ball. With the bat, Cheteshwar Pujara was the protagonist for the Indian side that were looking to make a highly improbable comeback into the match after trailing by 354 runs at the beginning of their second innings.

Pujara came into bat after KL Rahul got dismissed on the last ball of the 19th over. A solid knock from the number three batsman was the need of the hour for India to have any hopes of regaining some control in the Test. Cheteshwar Pujara(91*) rose to the occasion and played a stellar knock to keep India alive in the game. It is still a far way to go, but his partnership along with Rohit(59) and Virat(45*) g a ray of hope to Indian fans.

Expectably, fans were delighted to witness such a class performance from Pujara when India was in such a dire situation. They applauded him for his brilliant batting display on day three and hoped that he would continue in the same vein on day 4. Here are some of the best reactions:

India's experienced duo keeps the match alive. Ind slowly getting back. #Pujara couldn't have picked a better occasion than this to come back to form. #ViratKohli looks settled.But, they have to build again tomorrow as the 2nd ball is due from the start.#engvsindia — Golden Duck Cricket Analysis (@DuckAnalysis) August 27, 2021

Every time people come to @cheteshwar1 with swords in their hands to chop off his head, he punches them so hard that they run away shamelessly. What a fantastic innings again, just hoping pujara to save this test match for India now @vikrantgupta73 @SushantNMehta #indiavsEngland — Advocate Sunny Shrivastav 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Sunny151293) August 27, 2021

2002



Ind at end of Day-1 Leeds match



236/2(90)



S Bangar - 68 (Opener)

Dravid - 110*(no.3)

Sachin - 18*(no.4)



2021



Ind at end of Day-3 Leeds match



215/2(80)



Rohit - 59 (Opener)

Pujara - 91*(no.3)

Kohli - 45*(no.4)



Both Sehwag & KL Rahul scored 8 runs exactly#EngvInd — ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 (@ComeOn_Sports) August 27, 2021

Can Kohli and Pujara Repeat What Dravid and Laxman did in 2001 at Kolkata ??? pic.twitter.com/mnqYYxUgzH — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) August 27, 2021

Never doubted Pujara. He's the guy who knows and has it in him to construct long innings. He's the guy who plays the situation and the ball rather than tags and reputations. And he just proved today that strike rates are useless by scoring at a better rate than everyone else. — Veturi Sarma (@veturisarma) August 27, 2021

Testing skills under tough conditions. Kudos to Cheteshwar Pujara on a fine innings. Hope he scores a double hundred in England. His character and approach towards the game reminds us of @VVSLaxman281 Very special indeed..! #Ind #INDvsEND #Pujara #LeedsTest #AskTheExpert 💯🇮🇳🎉🎗 pic.twitter.com/zTI24xaGBf — SK Shaan (@sk__shaan) August 27, 2021

Pujara played with intent and purpose! Was looking to score and not just scratch around. Looked confident and fluent after a very long time. He should save this approach as a template in his head for every innings that he walks out to bat. #ENGvIND #INDvsEND — Venugopal R (@Venu_R) August 27, 2021

India in a breathable space right now. Pujara and king looked good, deficit is still of 139 runs. If india could bat for the whole day tomorrow. Chasing 200 on the last day against a quality bowling lineup would be very difficult. 🤞 hope for the best@AMP86793444 your thoughts — Apurv Nigudkar (@ApurvNigudkarin) August 27, 2021

Means you know nothing about Test cricket ..its real cricket you need aggressive players like pant , sehwag but also need players like Dravid , pujara who can bat patiently also you need technically sound players like kohli and rohit who can survive and score runs at par rate — AMIT SINGH RAWAT (@RAWATSINGHAMIT) August 27, 2021

India need a Pujara 200 to save this test. India need a Pant 100 to have any chance to win this test. And a kohli 100 is absolutely necessary 😁 — Vikas Mishra (@Vikas_Purush) August 27, 2021

Pujara came out to bat while ronaldo was going to City.

Ronaldo has moved to United and pujara is still batting ❤️#MUFC #ENGvsIND — Saksham Chugh (@_sakshamchugh) August 27, 2021

Are we now content with the intent? #Pujara — Indraneel B (@Unwise_cracker) August 27, 2021

Pujara, Rohit, Kohli... Three big guns giving it all for saving this match👏👏👏 just 2 more big partnerships needed & we can be back in this game🙏 — Anil Astro (PAIN & HEART BREAK, NOTHING ELSE 💔) (@cule_leoFC) August 27, 2021

Great Resistance by India.

Pujara SR was surprising but that's a healthy sign. Opportunity for Pant & Rahane as well to get big as positive result for India still unlikely.

Even if they take it to Day 5 after 78 all out it will be a morale victory.

Crucial 1st session.#INDvsEND — Keshav Jha (@Jhakeshav30) August 27, 2021

Mental fortitude at its best @cheteshwar1 ❤️ — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 27, 2021

Delighted for @cheteshwar1. How well he has played! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 27, 2021

Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit!🤩😂😂 Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2021

Rohit Sharma, Pujara, and Virat Kohli hold the fort for India on day 3

England would have been confident of wrapping up India's innings quickly on day three, thinking that the visitors might be carrying the wounds of the first innings debacle with the bat. But the Indian batsman displayed admirable grit and composure to counter an effective English bowling attack on Friday to stay alive in the match.

At stumps on day three, India are still 139 runs behind England's score. Virat Kohli and Pujara are still at the crease. The experienced duo will face a stern challenge on day four as Anderson and co will come all guns blazing with a new ball at them right away. Saturday's morning session might well decide the fate of this Test match.

Pujara wore his most determined look and cruised to a sensational unbeaten 91.



