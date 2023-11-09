Are Pakistan knocked out of 2023 World Cup after New Zealand’s 5-wicket win vs Sri Lanka?

Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup semifinals have reduced considerably after New Zealand's victory over Sri Lanka. The Men in Green need a landslide victory against England to make it to the top 4 now.

New Zealand have 10 points in their account after nine matches of the league round. Their net run rate has improved to +0.743 courtesy of the five-wicket win against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Pakistan have eight points to their name, with their net run rate being +0.036.

Pakistan will now have to defeat England by more than 274 runs at Eden Gardens on Saturday to qualify for the semifinals. If batting second, Pakistan will have to chase the target in 2.3 overs. Hence, one can say that Pakistan have been virtually knocked out from the competition.

The match between Pakistan and England will also decide England's Champions Trophy 2025 qualification. If England win, they will be through to the Champions Trophy, but if they end up suffering a big defeat, the Jos Buttler-led outfit may miss out on the ICC event scheduled to happen in Pakistan two years later.

Did Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi's partnership knock Pakistan out of 2023 World Cup?

Had Pakistan won one more match in the 2023 World Cup league round, they would have secured a place in the semifinals even with a small win over England on Saturday. Babar Azam and co. would look back at the league matches and feel that they could have defeated South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the match played on October 27, Pakistan were bowled out for 270 runs in 46.4 overs. Chasing 271, South Africa slumped to 260/9 in the 46th over. With 11 runs still left, Pakistan had a golden chance to seal the deal. However, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi's unbeaten 11-run partnership guided South Africa home.