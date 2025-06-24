"Are we playing Jenga?" - Aakash Chopra on India's collapse on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has expressed concern over the Indian team's repeated batting collapses. He compared the visitors' sudden collapse in both innings of the ongoing first Test against England to falling Jenga blocks.

India lost their last six wickets for 31 runs to be bowled out for 364 in their second innings on Day 4 (Monday, June 23) in Leeds. England ended the day at 21 for no loss while chasing a 371-run target.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that the Shubman Gill-led side suffered another collapse in their second innings after KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (118) had struck centuries.

"Two incredible centuries, and two collapses. One collapse in the first innings, and one in the second. So many collapses, are we playing Jenga? Collapses have become a part of Indian cricket. Generally, everyone's tail wags, and our tail is so tiny. It ends as soon as it starts. So that is a problem. In the first innings, at one stage, it seemed like you would score 550-575, but it was not to be," he said.

Chopra added that Ravindra Jadeja was left stranded at the other end as Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna fell one after the other after Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur's dismissals.

"Here also, there were expectations of a lot of runs being scored, and that you would go far ahead, but it hasn't happened again because wickets fell one after the other, which included Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja was playing, but we play with three or four No. 11s - Bumrah, Siraj, Prasidh. It hurts that Shardul has become like a No. 9," he observed.

Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on a 40-ball 25. He saw Karun Nair (20), Shardul Thakur (4), Mohammed Siraj (0), Jasprit Bumrah (0) and Prasidh Krishna (0) losing their wickets while he was at the non-striker's end.

"I don't think India will win this match easily" - Aakash Chopra on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India will hope to strike a few early blows in the first session of Day 5. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Headingley Test is intriguingly poised heading into Day 5 and opined that India are unlikely to win easily.

"In for a very good day of cricket. Headingley has seen an excellent Test match earlier too, the Ashes Test where Ben Stokes scored runs. I feel everyone will need to help a little to reach where we want to reach. I still feel it will be a good match. I don't think India will win this match easily," he said.

While virtually ruling out an easy England win, the cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Ravindra Jadeja could hold the key to India's prospects.

"England cannot win easily at all. Only one team can win easily, that is India. England will have to work very hard to win, but even a draw is a possibility. Ravindra Jadeja's performance might decide which direction this game goes. Jaddu had taken seven wickets in Chennai once, where Karun Nair had scored a triple hundred and KL Rahul scored 199," Chopra observed.

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 0/68 in 23 overs in England's first innings. He was given the final over on Day 4 but couldn't give the visitors their first breakthrough.

