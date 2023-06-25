Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was yet again ignored by the national selectors for a place in the Indian Test team, this time for the two-match Test series in West Indies. The decision has left many in the cricket fraternity furious, given the youngster’s staggering numbers in the Ranji Trophy for the last three seasons.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was one of the leading voices to criticize the Shiv Sunder Das-led selection panel for overlooking Sarfaraz for India’s Test squad.

During his interaction with Sports Today, Gavaskar said the selectors aren’t paying attention to the performances in Ranji Trophy. Instead, he believes, the focus has been on IPL numbers.

However, a BCCI official, who is close to the selection committee, reiterated that Sarfaraz was ignored for non-cricketing reasons. Speaking to news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity, the source said:

“The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn’t been considered.”

The middle-order batter from Mumbai has scored 2,466 runs in the last three Ranji seasons. He made 928 runs in the 2019-20 season, 982 runs in the 2021-22 campaign, and 556 runs in the 2022-23 season.

The BCCI official said that Sarfaraz will have to reduce weight as his fitness doesn't match international standards. The source added:

“Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900+ runs in successive seasons? One of the reason is his fitness, which isn’t exactly of international standard. He has to work hard, maybe shed weight and comeback leaner and fitter as it’s not just batting fitness that is sole criteria for selection.

“His conduct on and off the field hasn’t exactly been top-notch. Certain things said, certain gestures made, and some incidents have been taken note of. A bit more disciplined approach would only do him a world of good. Hopefully, Sarfaraz along with his father and coach Naushad Khan will work on those aspects.”

Was Ruturaj Gaikwad selected ahead of Sarfaraz Khan?

Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad earned his maiden call-up to India’s Test squad for the West Indies tour. He was also named in the ODI squad for the three-match series, starting on July 27.

Ruturaj’s selection in the red-ball format has surprised many as the 26-year-old averages 42.19 in first-class cricket - 1,941 runs in 47 innings. Compared to that, Sarfaraz averages 123.3 in the last three seasons.

