"Arey poora rasta block kar diya" - Rohit Sharma's bemused quip as he poses with restaurant staff after dining with family in Mumbai [Watch]

India’s ODI skipper Rohit Sharma made a bemused quip while posing with the restaurant staff after dining with his family in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 18. The Mumbai batter enjoyed a pleasant evening with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

As the star batter stepped out of the ‘Donmai’ restaurant, he posed for photos with the staff and local fans who had gathered around him. Amused by the crowd, he remarked:

"Arey poora rasta block kar diya yaar sabne." (Everyone has completely blocked the road!)

He then got into his black Range Rover and left with his wife and daughter.

Watch the video here:

On the cricketing front, the veteran opener was last seen in action representing Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. The 38-year-old had an average season, playing 15 matches and scoring 418 runs at an average of 29.85 and an impressive strike rate of 149.28. He notched up four half-centuries, with his best knock of 81 coming in the eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Meanwhile, MI’s campaign ended with a defeat to Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2, marking the fifth consecutive season where the five-time champions failed to reach the final.

“It's the motivation bit” - Former India coach makes bold claim about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of India’s 2025 Test series in England

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels that the legendary pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may have lost the drive to carry on in Test cricket. Both players announced their retirement from red-ball cricket last month, ahead of the England series beginning June 20.

Reflecting on their decision to step away from Tests, Mhambrey, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, shared his thoughts:

"Virat didn't have five years of test cricket left in him. You knew that, right? Their individual battles that they fought, they must have realised that it was time. They always say how valuable they could be in their contribution. And sometimes, it's the motivation bit. Maybe they were not as motivated to play that format."

"They'll not be able to give their best to that format. And that's the way they approach. So very selfless approach, both of them. Sometimes you are not in the frame of mind to go through the grind. If I'm not there 100%, I would rather just be honest and say that, I'm good in one format. Let me focus on the other format, which I can be more useful for the team,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to represent India in ODI cricket.

