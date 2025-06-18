“A memory of a lifetime” - Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to CSK’s rising star from IPL 2025 [In Picture]

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently gifted a bat to young Mumbai cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre. The 17-year-old turned heads in his maiden IPL season in 2025. He stepped in as a replacement for CSK’s regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out due to injury.
Mhatre featured in seven matches, scoring 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and an impressive strike rate of 188.97. He recorded one half-century, with his standout innings being a blistering 94 off 48 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
On Wednesday, June 18, the Mumbai youngster shared a post on Instagram, posing with veteran batter Rohit Sharma, who gifted him a signed bat. Mhatre captioned the post:
“A bat, a blessing, and a memory of a lifetime - thank you Rohit da.”
Meanwhile, Rohit was last seen in action during IPL 2025, representing the Mumbai Indians (MI). The 38-year-old had a decent season, scoring 418 runs in 15 innings at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 149.28, including four half-centuries. However, Mumbai’s campaign came to an end with a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.
Ayush Mhatre to lead India U-19 team on England tour
The India Under-19 team is set for an away tour to England. They will play a five-match ODI series starting Friday, June 27, followed by two Tests beginning July 12. Ayush Mhatre has been named captain of the side, while another IPL 2025 standout and Rajasthan Royals youngster, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, is also part of the squad.
India U19 squad for England tour: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak.
