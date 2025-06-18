  • home icon
  • “A memory of a lifetime” - Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to CSK’s rising star from IPL 2025 [In Picture]

By Dev Sharma
Published Jun 18, 2025 22:32 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma amassed 418 runs in IPL 2025 (Source: Getty)

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently gifted a bat to young Mumbai cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre. The 17-year-old turned heads in his maiden IPL season in 2025. He stepped in as a replacement for CSK’s regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out due to injury.

Mhatre featured in seven matches, scoring 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and an impressive strike rate of 188.97. He recorded one half-century, with his standout innings being a blistering 94 off 48 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

On Wednesday, June 18, the Mumbai youngster shared a post on Instagram, posing with veteran batter Rohit Sharma, who gifted him a signed bat. Mhatre captioned the post:

“A bat, a blessing, and a memory of a lifetime - thank you Rohit da.”
Meanwhile, Rohit was last seen in action during IPL 2025, representing the Mumbai Indians (MI). The 38-year-old had a decent season, scoring 418 runs in 15 innings at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 149.28, including four half-centuries. However, Mumbai’s campaign came to an end with a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

Ayush Mhatre to lead India U-19 team on England tour

The India Under-19 team is set for an away tour to England. They will play a five-match ODI series starting Friday, June 27, followed by two Tests beginning July 12. Ayush Mhatre has been named captain of the side, while another IPL 2025 standout and Rajasthan Royals youngster, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, is also part of the squad.

India U19 squad for England tour: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Edited by Aditya Singh
