Arjun Tendulkar added to senior Mumbai squad for first time

Left-arm fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar has been selected in the senior Mumbai squad for the first time. Tendulkar and seamer Krutik Hanagavadi, on Saturday, became the final additions to Mumbai’s 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Having previously represented Mumbai in age-group cricket, Arjun Tendulkar will now be sharing the dressing room with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni.

As per a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the duo was added bearing in mind the COVID-19 protocols issued for the domestic T20 competition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not allow injury replacements to enter a team’s bio-bubble.

“Three days ago, the BCCI allowed all the teams to pick 22 players, as all the players will be a part of a bio-bubble, and even net bowlers and replacements can’t be called up from outside. Arjun and Hanagavadi were thus added to the Mumbai squad for its 21st and 22nd members,” the source told TOI.

Mumbai will go into the first tournament of the 2020-21 domestic season with six speedsters. Along with the latest additions, the Salil Ankola-led selection committee picked Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, and Prathamesh Dake.

Final squad list of Mumbai for SMAT 2021

Mumbai will miss the services of star batsman Shreyas Iyer, who recently sustained a shoulder injury in Australia, in the league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Suryakumar Yadav has been reinstated as captain after leading the side for a few matches in the Ranji Trophy last year.

Revised squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Aditya Tare (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Arjun Tendulkar, Krutik Hanagavadi

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played from January 10 to 31. Mumbai are slotted in Group E along with Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra and Puducherry.

Advertisement

The 41-time Ranji winners will play all league matches at home, on January 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19. The knockout round will be held in Ahmedabad.