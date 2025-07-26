“Arrey sir ji, no one doubted his class” – Former India all-rounder’s savage reply to fan on Ben Stokes’ masterclass in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 26, 2025 19:34 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes slammed 141 after his fifer in fourth Test against India. [Getty Images]

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retorted sharply to a fan on Day 4 of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26. Ashwin, who was recently critical of Ben Stokes' performances, shared the numbers regarding his previous comments on the star all-rounder.

The 38-year-old reminded the X user that it was his first fifer since 2017. The veteran added that the southpaw slammed a Test century after a gap of two years.

The response came as the all-rounder scripted history, becoming the first England captain with a rare double with the bat and ball. He also pointed out how the change in approach worked wonders for the all-rounder.

A user wrote on X:

“Anna (Big Brother) @ashwinravi99, this is Ben Stokes #BenStokes.”
Ashwin replied on the social media platform:

“Arrey (Attention), sir ji, no one doubted his class! He got his first fifer after 2017; this game was a hundred after two years! This has come because of his traditional test match approach to batting and not the carefree one he had adopted before this.”
Notably, Ben Stokes smashed 141 runs and bagged a fifer as England took a massive 311-run first innings lead against India in the fourth Test.

"What has he achieved as a batter?" - Indian spinner recently slammed Ben Stokes for his poor show with the bat

Ravichandran Ashwin’s reply came following his remarks on Ben Stokes’ poor batting display in the first three Tests against India. He had also criticized England’s aggressive brand of cricket, which nearly backfired in the third Test at Lord’s, where they won by 22 runs.

The cricketer-turned-analyst said on his YouTube channel (via The Times of India):

“Ben Stokes is a fabulous player. I take my hat off to him. But we need to remember one thing. Barring that Headingley heroics in the Ashes, what has he achieved as a batter?”
“The readiness to play a Test match in the way a Test match needs to be played—that is the problem from the leadership standpoint. You are telling every batter to go and play an attacking brand of cricket, so you need to play like that only,” he added.
Notably, Stokes became only the third player to amass 7,000 runs and bag over 200 wickets in Tests.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by James Kuanal
