“Arrey sir ji, no one doubted his class” – Former India all-rounder’s savage reply to fan on Ben Stokes’ masterclass in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retorted sharply to a fan on Day 4 of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26. Ashwin, who was recently critical of Ben Stokes' performances, shared the numbers regarding his previous comments on the star all-rounder.The 38-year-old reminded the X user that it was his first fifer since 2017. The veteran added that the southpaw slammed a Test century after a gap of two years.The response came as the all-rounder scripted history, becoming the first England captain with a rare double with the bat and ball. He also pointed out how the change in approach worked wonders for the all-rounder.A user wrote on X:“Anna (Big Brother) @ashwinravi99, this is Ben Stokes #BenStokes.”Ashwin replied on the social media platform:“Arrey (Attention), sir ji, no one doubted his class! He got his first fifer after 2017; this game was a hundred after two years! This has come because of his traditional test match approach to batting and not the carefree one he had adopted before this.”Notably, Ben Stokes smashed 141 runs and bagged a fifer as England took a massive 311-run first innings lead against India in the fourth Test.&quot;What has he achieved as a batter?&quot; - Indian spinner recently slammed Ben Stokes for his poor show with the batRavichandran Ashwin’s reply came following his remarks on Ben Stokes’ poor batting display in the first three Tests against India. He had also criticized England’s aggressive brand of cricket, which nearly backfired in the third Test at Lord’s, where they won by 22 runs.The cricketer-turned-analyst said on his YouTube channel (via The Times of India):“Ben Stokes is a fabulous player. I take my hat off to him. But we need to remember one thing. Barring that Headingley heroics in the Ashes, what has he achieved as a batter?”“The readiness to play a Test match in the way a Test match needs to be played—that is the problem from the leadership standpoint. You are telling every batter to go and play an attacking brand of cricket, so you need to play like that only,” he added.Notably, Stokes became only the third player to amass 7,000 runs and bag over 200 wickets in Tests.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.