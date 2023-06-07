Arshdeep Singh available for Kent's County Championship match against Surrey on Sunday

Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has joined the Kent County Cricket Club for five County Championship matches this season. The youngster will be available for their match against Surrey, starting on Sunday.

Kent announced the Indian cricketer's signing earlier this year in March as he delivered a brilliant performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Having made his T20I debut in 2021, the 24-year-old had a meteoric rise and led the bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. In six matches in the tournament, he took 10 scalps at a brilliant average of 15.60.

Kent Spitfires @KentCricket



is here & available for Sunday’s Championship match with Surrey 🏏



🎟️ Get your tickets now: Touchdown in CT1 🛬 @arshdeepsinghh is here & available for Sunday’s Championship match with Surrey 🏏🎟️ Get your tickets now: bit.ly/3Ndk0xS Touchdown in CT1 🛬@arshdeepsinghh is here & available for Sunday’s Championship match with Surrey 🏏🎟️ Get your tickets now: bit.ly/3Ndk0xS https://t.co/FsZrfTzuew

Overall, Arshdeep has picked up 41 wickets in 26 matches at an average of 17.78, with a solitary four-fer. The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer has also featured in three ODIs, but is yet to take a wicket in the format. As far as first-class cricket goes, he has snared 25 scalps in seven games at 23.84.

"Excited to play red-ball cricket in England" - Arshdeep Singh

Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh. (Credits: Twitter)

Back in March, the 24-year-old revealed that he cannot wait to play red-ball cricket for Kent after learning its history from Rahul Dravid. As quoted by the official website, he said:

"I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the first-class game. I look forward to performing in front of Kent’s Members and supporters; Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a Club with a great history."

JioCinema @JioCinema

Game changer!



Remember to switch to Stump Cam when Arshdeep Akram bowls



#MIvPBKS #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 #TATAIPL | @arshdeepsinghh Stump breaker,Game changer!Remember to switch to Stump Cam when Arshdeep Akram bowls Stump breaker,Game changer! Remember to switch to Stump Cam when Arshdeep Akram bowls 😄#MIvPBKS #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 #TATAIPL | @arshdeepsinghh https://t.co/ZnpuNzeF7x

Kent’s Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, trusts Arshdeep to continue his good form in Kent, adding:

"We’re delighted to have a player of Arshdeep’s potential join us for five matches this Summer. He has demonstrated that he has world class skills with the white ball, and I am very confident he will be able to put those skills to good use with the red ball in the County Championship."

The left-arm seamer, plying his trade for the Punjab Kings, picked up 17 scalps in 14 matches in IPL 2023.

Poll : 0 votes