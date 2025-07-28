Arshdeep Singh dances on the Old Trafford stairs after India draw ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 28, 2025 13:34 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Arshdeep Singh is yet to make his Test debut for India (Source: Getty)

India pacer Arshdeep Singh was spotted dancing on the staircase leading to the dressing room at Emirates Old Trafford after the visitors secured a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test against England. The match concluded on Sunday, July 27.

The visitors resumed Day 5 at 174/2 after 63 overs, still trailing by 137 runs to avoid an innings defeat, with KL Rahul (87*) and Shubman Gill (78*) at the crease. Rahul couldn't add much to his overnight score and was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 90. Skipper Gill went on to complete his century but fell soon after for 103, leaving India four down at lunch.

What followed was a resilient stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The duo stitched together a remarkable unbeaten 203-run partnership off 334 balls for the fifth wicket. Jadeja brought up his fifth Test hundred, finishing unbeaten on 107 off 185 balls, while Sundar registered his maiden Test century, remaining not out on 101 off 206 deliveries.

India finished at 425/4 after 143 overs, leading by 114 runs before both teams shook hands for a draw.

As the visitors pulled off a gutsy escape, pacer Arshdeep Singh was seen in high spirits, breaking into a celebratory dance on the staircase on his way to the dressing room.

Watch the video here:

The two teams will face off in the fifth and final Test at The Kennington Oval, starting Thursday, July 31.

Arshdeep Singh was ruled out of the fourth Test due to an injury

Arshdeep Singh remained on the sidelines for the first three Tests against England in the ongoing series. However, with Akash Deep nursing a groin niggle, Arshdeep was in contention to make his debut in the Manchester Test.

Unfortunately, the left-arm seamer was ruled out after sustaining an impact injury to his left thumb during a net session in Beckenham.

As the focus now shifts to the final Test, it remains to be seen whether Arshdeep will finally earn his maiden cap, with head coach Gautam Gambhir confirming that all pacers are fit heading into the game.

Edited by Dev Sharma
