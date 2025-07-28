“No sword, but pure warrior spirit” - Ravindra Jadeja’s wife drops heartwarming post after century in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Picture]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 28, 2025 10:28 IST
Ravindra Jadeja has represented India in 84 Test matches (Source: Getty)

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, shared a heartwarming post for her husband after he produced a stunning, match-saving century on Day 5 (Sunday, July 27) of the fourth Test against England. The match was played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Walking in at No. 6 with India struggling at 188/4 and still trailing by 123 runs to avoid an innings defeat, Jadeja displayed tremendous application and intent at the crease. He brought up his half-century off 87 balls and went on to complete a gritty hundred in 182 deliveries, reaching the landmark with a six off Harry Brook.

Jadeja, along with Washington Sundar, forged a brilliant unbeaten 203-run partnership off 334 balls for the fifth wicket. While Jadeja stayed not out on 107 off 185 balls, Sundar completed his century with an unbeaten 101 off 206 deliveries. India finished their second innings at 425/4 after 143 overs, leading by 114 runs, as the two sides shook hands with the match ending in a draw.

Reacting to Jadeja’s heroics, his wife Rivaba shared a post on Instagram, writing:

“No sword, but pure warrior spirit! This century from my husband Ravindrasinh Jadeja – was all about grit and determination when the team needed it most. A knock to remember, a moment to cherish — made even more special by the collective spirit of Team India! 🇮🇳 @royalnavghan.”
Ravindra Jadeja will return to action when the two teams meet for the fifth and final Test at the Kennington Oval, starting Thursday, July 31.

Ravindra Jadeja has been in sublime form with the bat in the ongoing ENG-IND series

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t made a significant impact with the ball so far in the four Tests of the series. The left-arm spinner has picked up just seven wickets in as many innings, averaging 67.71 with a strike rate of 116.71.

However, the 36-year-old has been outstanding with the bat, piling up 454 runs in eight innings at a staggering average of 113.50. His tally includes four fifties and a century, with a top score of an unbeaten 107.

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
