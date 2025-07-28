Gautam Gambhir issues statement on Jasprit Bumrah's chances of playing 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has stated that there has been no decision taken on whether lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah would play the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. He, however, asserted that all the fast bowlers in the team are fit and available.Ahead of the Test series in England, both coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill had confirmed that Bumrah would only play three matches in the series, keeping an eye on his workload and fitness issues. The visitors, however, might be forced to make a U-turn, with India playing a must-win game at The Oval.Gill and co. stayed alive in the five-match series by drawing the fourth Test in Manchester on the back of a stupendous batting effort. However, they are still 1-2 down and need to beat England at The Oval to level scores. At the post-match press conference on Sunday, July 27, Gambhir was asked about Bumrah's availability for the last Test. Without giving much away, he replied:&quot;There has been no talk about it. No decision has been taken as to whether Jasprit Bumrah will play the last Test match or not. Ultimately, whoever plays will try and do the job for the team.&quot;The former India opener, however, made it clear that all the fast bowlers are fit for the final Test against England. He said:&quot;All the fast bowlers are fit. There is no injury scare.&quot;Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were both ruled out of the fourth Test due to injuries, while all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the series ahead of the Manchester clash. Anshul Kamboj was added to the squad for the fourth Test. He was picked in the playing XI ahead of Prasidh Krishna, but made an underwhelming debut, registering figures of 1-89 from 18 overs.Jasprit Bumrah is the joint-second leading wicket-taker in 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar TrophyDespite being rested for the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Bumrah is currently joint-second on the list of leading wicket-takers in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In five innings, he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 26, with two five-fers. The right-arm pacer picked up five-wicket hauls in the first Test in Leeds and the third Test at Lord's.Siraj has also claimed 14 wickets in the series, but has played all four matches. His scalps have come at an average of 39.71. Speaking of workload, Siraj has bowled 139 overs, while Bumrah has sent down 119.4 overs.