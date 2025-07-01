Team India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was recently criticized by a fan for going out frequently amid the side's ongoing five-match away series against England. The 26-year-old shut the troll with a brutal response.
Arshdeep's reply came after a fan asked him on the social media platform Snapchat to focus on winning matches for India instead of roaming and having fun. Here's what the fan wrote:
"Ghumne se kuch ni hoga pajji match jitwao (Nothing will happen by going out, win matches)."
Replying to the troll, Arshdeep remarked:
"Okay beta (son) g."
Arshdeep earned his maiden Test India call-up as he was named in the squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. However, he didn't find a place in the side's playing XI for the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds.
The visitors suffered a five-wicket defeat in the clash. England recorded the tenth-highest successful fourth-innings run chase, overhauling the daunting 371-run target on Day 5.
"He can provide control whenever required" - Irfan Pathan feels Arshdeep Singh should be in India's playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test
Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes India should include Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for the upcoming second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He pointed out that the pacer has the ability to swing the ball both ways.
Pathan suggested that Arshdeep can bowl with a lot of control, which Indian bowlers, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, struggled to do in the first Test. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Irfan Pathan', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:
"I feel Arshdeep Singh should be played. Although Arshdeep hasn't yet made his debut, he can provide control whenever required. He can bowl in good areas. He is tall and swings the ball both ways. Since his body breaks forward, he might find it easier to control the line, which we found missing in the last match. I felt, barring Bumrah, there was no control in bowling."
The second Test of the series between England and India will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 to 6.
