Arshdeep Singh makes it to the nominees for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award

India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's terrific 2022 season has been rewarded with his inclusion in the nominees for the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

The others to make this list are South African pacer Marco Jansen, New Zealand's young sensation Finn Allen, and Afghan prodigy Ibrahim Zadran. Each of them has had a year to remember and has proved why they have the potential to rule world cricket over the next decade.

Arshdeep Singh made his debut for India during the T20I series against England in July this year. In just about five months, the left-arm seamer has become almost undroppable from the shortest format due to his accuracy and wicket-taking ability.

The left-arm seamer, who initially came into the team as a death-overs specialist, showed that he had the ability to swing the ball both ways too. In 21 T20Is, Arshdeep Singh has picked up 33 wickets and also stepped up for India in the T20 World Cup in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Marco Jansen is another left-arm seamer like Arshdeep Singh who had a breakout 2022

Like Arshdeep Singh, another young lanky left-arm seamer, Marco Jansen, has become South Africa's newest sensation. It is pretty difficult to produce standout performances in a bowling attack that already contains the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

However, Jansen dazzled in his debut Test series against India and hasn't looked back ever since. He also performed brilliantly on tours to New Zealand, England and is currently with the team Down Under in a crucial Test series.

Apart from picking up 36 Test wickets, Jansen has also scored 229 runs in Tests this year. His Boxing Day Test half-century against Australia was enough to showcase his potential as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

Finn Allen had to fill Martin Guptill's big shoes, but the youngster wasn't fazed by the big occasion, smashing an 18-ball fifty against Australia on his T20 World Cup debut. With 411 runs in T20Is and 387 ODI runs this year, Allen is gradually becoming a crucial part of New Zealand's top-order.

Ibrahim Zadran has looked a class apart for Afghanistan and has had an impressive year too. The highest point will surely be his twin hundreds against Sri Lanka in the recent ODI series, including a career-best score of 162.

