Arshdeep Singh overtakes former RCB bowler to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is during IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

Pacer Arshdeep Singh overtook former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals. He achieved the feat when he picked up his second wicket of the ongoing T20I against England at Eden Gardens.

Arshdeep Singh enjoyed a solid start to the game. The left-arm pacer opened the bowling for the hosts from one end and made an early impact, dismissing Phil Salt (0 off 3) to pick up his 96th wicket in the format, drawing level with Chahal.

The 25-year-old then dismissed Ben Duckett in the second over of his spell. The English opener first reverse-scooped him over the short third man for a boundary. But the Punjab Kings pacer soon had his man, with Duckett aiming to go after him but not connecting cleanly and being caught at covers.

Ben Duckett was dismissed for just four runs off as many deliveries, with the scoreboard reading 17/2. He was replaced by Harry Brook in the middle.

Arshdeep Singh took just 61 games to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh overtook Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, taking just 61 matches to achieve the feat. Chahal, who made his debut against Zimbabwe back in 2016, represented India in 80 T20Is and picked up 96 wickets with a best of 6/25 against England in 2017.

Arshdeep Singh thus became the fastest in terms of matches to reach the landmark. The pacer has a good opportunity to become the first Team India bowler to pick up 100 wickets in T20Is, needing only three more. At the time of writing, the visitors were 69/4 after the nine overs.

Jos Buttler (44 off 27) and Jacob Bethell (2 off 5) are currently on the crease.

