Arshdeep Singh sends back Phil Salt for a duck with a short ball in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh got the better of Phil Salt early in the ongoing T20I match against England. Kolkata's Eden Gardens plays host to the first of the five matches in the series.

Hosts India had a little headache as to who will start with the new ball. Arshdeep was a fixed name in the team with Hardik Pandya sharing the new ball responsibilities alongside him. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who last played against Bangladesh in October 2024, is playing as a third seamer in the XI.

Opening the bowling, Arshdeep started off well by striking Salt high on thigh guard and then bowling one wide, which the batter played towards covers. However, on the third ball, the left-arm pacer pulled his length back and asked Salt to pull the ball. The opener, looking to play the shot, found only a top edge, which was taken safely by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

Phil Salt was dismissed for a three-ball duck. He was replaced in the middle by Jos Buttler, who confirmed yesterday that he will bat at three and will not keep wickets.

England in a pickle as they lose two wickets inside the powerplay in the IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Team India won the toss and elected to bat first in Kolkata. Opening the bowling, Arshdeep Singh made two early indents inside the powerplay. He first accounted for the wicket of Phil Salt (0 off 3) and then dismissed his partner Ben Duckett (4 off 4), leaving England reeling on 17/2 at the end of the first three overs.

For the visitors, skipper Jos Buttler and Harry Brook are batting in the middle. They will look to steady the ship and hope that they can soon take the attack to the Indian bowling attack.

