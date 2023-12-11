"Art of selection" - Robert Key explains reason behind picking Shoaib Bashir for India Tests

England men's cricket's managing director Robert Key has explained the decision to include rookie off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in the squad for the high-profile Test series in India next year. Key cited the 'art of selection' as the reason and trusts Ben Stokes to get the best out of the players.

Bashir, along with Tom Hartley and Gus Atkinson, are the three uncapped players in the squad for the five-Test series against India. 20-year-old Bashir has played only 18 matches in professional cricket across formats. In six first-class matches, he has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.30.

Addressing the squad selection, Robert Key stated that he is keen to see how Bashir fares and believes the environment is favourable for the rookie players to excel. He said (via Cricket.com):

"You want to see how the ball comes out of their hand - you're going more to the art of selection, rather than the science of selection - and you back that environment that Stokes and McCullum have created with all the other players, to get the best out of these people."

"With Stokesy's captaincy in particular, your bet is often that he'll be the one who can get something out of these players. You just want to create an environment where you think they can thrive, which is no mean feat when you're talking about a Test tour of India."

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach toured India for the first time in 2021, but will be the leader of England's spin-bowling unit. Leach missed the entire Ashes series due to a back injury and did decently on his previous visit to India.

"That decision will be made nearer the time" - Robert Key on Ben Stokes bowling

Ben Stokes. (Credits: ICC Twitter)

With Stokes on the road to recovery after undergoing knee surgery, Key suggested that the possibility of him bowling will come down to the side's balance. The 44-year-old added:

"[It is a] decision to be made and it hasn't been made yet. A bit like the Ashes, we will get to the point where we feel like we have to make that decision. A lot can happen between now and then. That will come down to Brendon [McCullum] and Ben balancing the side, all kind of things. It's a different place to keep than England. That decision will be made nearer the time."

The first Test begins on January 25th in Hyderabad. The entire squad will travel to UAE for a preparatory camp in mid-January. England were also the last team to beat India in their backyard in a Test series.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket