“As captain, if you show a lot of emotions on the field, players will get fearful” – Saba Karim on Hardik Pandya

Saba Karim has hailed India captain Hardik Pandya following India’s win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3). The former India selector wants him to continue his good attitude on the field. Karim, though, feels that Pandya should keep his emotions in check to get the best out of the players.

The statement came as Pandya apparently lost his cool on Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel in the penultimate over. While Chahal made a fielding blunder at short fine, Harshal proved too costly, leaking 16 runs.

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“I think he needs to focus on his attitude. Everyone likes him as a player because of his attitude. As a captain, if you show a lot of emotions on the field, players will get fearful. I don’t think that’s the right thing for a team to grow. You have to trust your players.”

Pandya led from the front, scoring a brisk 29 and bowling three economical overs, conceding 12 runs.

“I liked two things about captain Hardik Pandya” – Saba Karim

Karim has praised all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his call during the toss. He also credited him for bowling debutant Shivam Mavi in the powerplay overs. The former India player said:

“I liked two things about captain Hardik Pandya. He said that he wanted to bat regardless of the toss. It means he knows the challenges ahead; bilateral matches are aside, but you have to learn something in every match and put your team in a tough situation.”

Karim added:

“The second thing is that debutant Shivam Mavi bowled in the powerplay. It means that, as a captain, he wants to lead by example.”

Mavi finished with figures of 22-4 against Sri Lanka, including two crucial wickets in the powerplay, helping India win the game by two runs.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will next be seen in action in the second T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5. A victory would help the Men in Blue take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

