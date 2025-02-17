Ash Gardner takes a magnificent diving catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma during GG vs UPW WPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Giants (GG) captain Ashleigh Gardner took a splendid diving catch to dismiss UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma during WPL 2025 clash on Sunday (February 16). The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara hosted the game.

Deepti Sharma anchored UPW's innings after they lost early wickets with a sensible knock of 39 (27) before deciding to up the ante in the 15th over. The left-hander tried to take the attack to her favorable match-up in that over, as leg-spinner Priya Mishra was operating.

The 20-year-old spinner bowled a loopy delivery, inviting a big shot on the fifth ball of the over. Deepti took the bait and went for a big shot. However, she could not get the desired connection as the ball went off the toe end towards mid-off. Gardner completed the catch with a well-timed dive.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

GG beat UPW comfortably by six wickets in 3rd match of WPL 2025

After being asked to bat first, UPW scored 143/9 in 20 overs. It came on the back of contributions from Deepti Sharma (39), Uma Chetry (24), Shweta Sehrawat (16), Alana King (19*), and Saima Thakor (15). Priya Mishra picked up three wickets, while Deandra Dottin and Ashleigh Gardner scalped two wickets apiece for GG with the ball.

Gardner then continued to inflict more damage on UPW with the bat by hitting a blazing half-century to set up the platform for her side in the chase. Harleen Deol (32*) and Deandra Dottin (33*) utilized it perfectly and took the Giants to 144/4 in 18 overs to win the match comfortably by six wickets.

After the conclusion of the match, GG all-rounder Deandra Dottin reflected on the win and said:

"I knew they were 30-odd runs short and that gave us the confidence to chase it down. I was looking to finish the game, never want to leave it late if all things go wrong. Pick the length and hit the ball. I was the missing piece for their WPL as a whole.

"I was watching the ball nicely and trying to be as consistent as possible. I don't think we were nervy, Ash was assessing the pitch and conditions closely looking to carry us as much ahead as possible."

GG will next face MI on February 18, while UPW will square off against DC the following day at the same venue in Vadodara in WPL 2025.

