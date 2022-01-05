Australia 126 for 3 on Day 1 of 4th Ashes Test in Sydney as rain mars play 

Only 46.5 overs of play were possible on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday. Australia, who won the toss and decided to bat first, were 126 for 3 when stumps were called as rain played spoilsport right through the day.

The constant rain interruptions affected the concentration of the Australian batters as no one could carry on after getting starts. To their credit, given the circumstances, the opening pair of David Warner and Marcus Harris did commendably well to feature in a half-century stand.

Stumps on day one in Sydney 🏏

Stuart Broad delivered the big breakthrough for England, having Warner caught at second slip for 30, rekindling memories of 2019. Broad got one to nip away off the seam from a fuller length and the Aussie opener ended up outside-edging the ball.

Following another rain break, Harris and Marnus Labuschagne restarted the innings in aggressive fashion, hitting four boundaries in a span of three overs - two off consecutive deliveries from Broad. The duo took Australia to 100 without any further damage as Labuschagne clipped a leg-stump half-volley from Ben Stokes for three.

Australia lose two wickets late in the day

Harris displayed plenty of resolve during his 109-ball 38. But the Aussie opener fell to the guile of James Anderson. The Aussie opener lost his shape a bit as he tried to counter the movement generated by England’s bowling genius. He ended up edging the ball to first slip.

Mark Wood then dealt Australia another massive blow, sending back Labuschagne for 28. The England fast bowler found some lift on the back of a length delivery outside off, with the Aussie no.3 perishing poking at it. Jos Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps.

Steve Smith (6*) and Usman Khawaja (4*) were at the crease when stumps were called on Day 1 at the SCG.

Playing XIs for Sydney Test

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (w), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Edited by Samya Majumdar