"Bloody love Test cricket" - Twitterati reacts after England draw the Sydney Test against Australia in an edge-of-the-seat thriller

England finally managed to end their three-match losing streak in the ongoing Ashes series as they managed to draw the fourth Test in Sydney.
Veteran English bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad played out the last two overs of the match and denied Australia a chance to whitewash the series.
Earlier, Zak Crawley (77), Ben Stokes (61), Jonny Bairstow (41) played well to give England a chance to survive the final day to harbor the team's hopes of salvaging a draw in the massive chase.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins and the other bowlers tried their best, but agonizingly fell short by one wicket in the end.
Cricket fans around the globe were thoroughly enthralled after witnessing a high-octane finish to the Test match in Sydney. They took to Twitter to express the same.
Fans showered their love for the Test format for churning out such epic thrillers. Here are some of the best reactions:
"It was really important for us to play this sort of game" - Joe Root
England skipper Joe Root pointed out that the Sydney draw was significant for his side, considering their recent dismal performances.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Joe Root reflected on his team's performance in the contest and applauded the likes of Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes for their decent contributions.
"It was really important for us to play this sort of game. It has been a difficult tour so far. Even though it was tough at times, one thing I am proud of is the determination and character the team showed, and finding a way to get a draw out of this game was wonderful.
"After the last game, we backed ourselves to try and put some pride in the badge and give something for the blokes back home to take.
"Bairstow and Stokes were outstanding today. Several guys have had difficult injuries to tackle. We turn up next week and hopefully go one step better. Should stand up well if Crawley can find a couple of good innings going. He is a top player for us."
Root also confirmed that Jos Buttler will not be available for the next Test match due to an injury he sustained during the game.
Jos Buttler is going home after this game as it's quite a bad injury. It is a real disappointment and shame to not have him for the game in Hobart. The way he stood up for the team today shows his character."
Australia currently have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 2021-22 Ashes series. The fifth and final match of the series will commence on January 14 in Hobart.