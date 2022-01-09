"Bloody love Test cricket" - Twitterati reacts after England draw the Sydney Test against Australia in an edge-of-the-seat thriller

England finally managed to end their three-match losing streak in the ongoing Ashes series as they managed to draw the fourth Test in Sydney.

Veteran English bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad played out the last two overs of the match and denied Australia a chance to whitewash the series.

Earlier, Zak Crawley (77), Ben Stokes (61), Jonny Bairstow (41) played well to give England a chance to survive the final day to harbor the team's hopes of salvaging a draw in the massive chase.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and the other bowlers tried their best, but agonizingly fell short by one wicket in the end.

Cricket fans around the globe were thoroughly enthralled after witnessing a high-octane finish to the Test match in Sydney. They took to Twitter to express the same.

Fans showered their love for the Test format for churning out such epic thrillers. Here are some of the best reactions:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha What a finish in Sydney! Couldn't take my eyes off the action. I find the idea that survival is glory to be wonderfully endearing What a finish in Sydney! Couldn't take my eyes off the action. I find the idea that survival is glory to be wonderfully endearing

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan That’s a step in the right direction .. Huge courage shown by the England side this week .. A draw might not seem much when you are 3-0 down but to me it is .. well done @root66 & the team .. that’s what spirit is all about .. #Ashes That’s a step in the right direction .. Huge courage shown by the England side this week .. A draw might not seem much when you are 3-0 down but to me it is .. well done @root66 & the team .. that’s what spirit is all about .. #Ashes

Gaurav Kapur @gauravkapur

#Ashes Broad & Anderson battling for England (with bat) … Smith trying to win it for Australia (with ball) … what is this twilight zone inception parallel universe sorcery?!!!! Broad & Anderson battling for England (with bat) … Smith trying to win it for Australia (with ball) … what is this twilight zone inception parallel universe sorcery?!!!! 😳😀#Ashes

Alison Mitchell @AlisonMitchell If that is Broad & Anderson’s last act at the SCG together, they’ve played their part in a gripping drama… even if not in the way they would have preferred #ashes Test cricket, hey If that is Broad & Anderson’s last act at the SCG together, they’ve played their part in a gripping drama… even if not in the way they would have preferred #ashes Test cricket, hey ❤️

Ashutosh Srivastava @ashutosh_sri8 James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes such a great effort to save the test match. Test Cricket Match it at best. #Ashes #Ashes Test James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes such a great effort to save the test match. Test Cricket Match it at best. #Ashes #AshesTest https://t.co/fM0FooVK7i

Max @chahanicharcha

Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja aaja



Adding one more not-out to his tally!

Jimmy Anderson .. The NOT-OUT Legend

#Ashes Crunch situation & a test match to save circumstances be like:Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja aajaAdding one more not-out to his tally!Jimmy Anderson .. The NOT-OUT Legend #Ashes Test #Ashes 2021 #CricketTwitter Crunch situation & a test match to save circumstances be like:Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja aajaAdding one more not-out to his tally!Jimmy Anderson .. The NOT-OUT Legend#Ashes #AshesTest #Ashes2021 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ToI5TWa9Bp

Dr William Hebblewhite @Whebblewhite There is something beautiful in that it was Broad and Anderson standing at the end. #Ashes There is something beautiful in that it was Broad and Anderson standing at the end. #Ashes

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

#AshesTest #Ashes2021 #ASHES Today English pace duo Stuart Broad & James Anderson at the SCG did what the Indian-Kiwi duo, Rachin Ravindra & Ajaz Patel did at Kanpur in November: save the Test match for their respective countries with the bat! Today English pace duo Stuart Broad & James Anderson at the SCG did what the Indian-Kiwi duo, Rachin Ravindra & Ajaz Patel did at Kanpur in November: save the Test match for their respective countries with the bat!#AshesTest #Ashes2021 #ASHES

parthiv patel @parthiv9 #CricketTwitter England may have lost #TheAshes but dramatic draw at Sydney has saved them from whitewash! What an incredible Test, once again proves that there is more to win and loss in cricket. #AUSvENG England may have lost #TheAshes but dramatic draw at Sydney has saved them from whitewash! What an incredible Test, once again proves that there is more to win and loss in cricket.#AUSvENG #CricketTwitter https://t.co/EdTGkrpXWz

Justin McPherson @Justomac Great last day of test cricket! well done Jimmy Anderson hanging on for the draw. Test Cricket for me any day thanks #TheAshes Great last day of test cricket! well done Jimmy Anderson hanging on for the draw. Test Cricket for me any day thanks #TheAshes

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #Ashes Ben Stokes was all of us watching that last over! Wow what a ride. So much to love about that match. Test cricket! Ben Stokes was all of us watching that last over! Wow what a ride. So much to love about that match. Test cricket! 🔥 #Ashes https://t.co/pNvwOujjwy

Erin Delahunty @della79 Only in Test cricket does a game come down to one athlete executing a skill they never practice against another athlete executing a skill they never practice. #Ashes Only in Test cricket does a game come down to one athlete executing a skill they never practice against another athlete executing a skill they never practice. #Ashes

R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह @rpsingh #CricketTwitter People keep saying Test cricket is dying or will die but they forget matches like Sydney always reminds us why this format is so special. Aap jeet jeette jete haar jaise feel kar sakten hain(Australia), aur haar ke behad karib Aakar bhi winner(England)! #Ashes People keep saying Test cricket is dying or will die but they forget matches like Sydney always reminds us why this format is so special. Aap jeet jeette jete haar jaise feel kar sakten hain(Australia), aur haar ke behad karib Aakar bhi winner(England)! #Ashes #CricketTwitter https://t.co/qtDIyMtWtL

Aaditya Thackeray @AUThackeray This is why we must celebrate Test Cricket- the last 10 overs of the #Ashes today… the field placement, skill and the intensity from both sides of the game. This is why we must celebrate Test Cricket- the last 10 overs of the #Ashes today… the field placement, skill and the intensity from both sides of the game.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Bloody love test cricket. Drama until the end. Bloody love test cricket. Drama until the end.

"It was really important for us to play this sort of game" - Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root pointed out that the Sydney draw was significant for his side, considering their recent dismal performances.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Joe Root reflected on his team's performance in the contest and applauded the likes of Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes for their decent contributions.

"It was really important for us to play this sort of game. It has been a difficult tour so far. Even though it was tough at times, one thing I am proud of is the determination and character the team showed, and finding a way to get a draw out of this game was wonderful.

"After the last game, we backed ourselves to try and put some pride in the badge and give something for the blokes back home to take.

"Bairstow and Stokes were outstanding today. Several guys have had difficult injuries to tackle. We turn up next week and hopefully go one step better. Should stand up well if Crawley can find a couple of good innings going. He is a top player for us."

Root also confirmed that Jos Buttler will not be available for the next Test match due to an injury he sustained during the game.

Jos Buttler is going home after this game as it's quite a bad injury. It is a real disappointment and shame to not have him for the game in Hobart. The way he stood up for the team today shows his character."

Australia currently have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 2021-22 Ashes series. The fifth and final match of the series will commence on January 14 in Hobart.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar