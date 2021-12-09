"Champion knock" - Twitter applauds Australia's Travis Head for quickfire century at the Gabba

Travis Head scored a brilliant century off just 85 deliveries as Australia finished Day 2 of the first Ashes Test with a 196-run first innings lead against England.

Questions were raised about Head being picked for the Ashes over Usman Khawaja, who had been in fine form in domestic cricket. However, the 27-year-old justified his selection with a whirlwind knock that put Australia firmly in control of the Gabba Test.

Head came in to bat in the middle of a mini-collapse from Australia as they lost four wickets for just 29 runs. His counter-attacking knock denied England a path back into the match.

Head finished the day unbeaten on 112 off 95 deliveries, smashing two sixes and 12 boundaries. He first stringed together a 41-run partnership with debutant Alex Carey before putting on a 70-run stand with captain Pat Cummins.

Earlier, Australia got off to a shaky start as they lost Marcus Harris in the sixth over. But David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne steaded the hosts with a 156-run partnership that took them into the lead. Labuschagne fell for 74, but Warner carried on alongside Steve Smith.

Mark Wood then dismissed Smith for 12 before Ollie Robinson removed Warner for 94 and Cameron Green for a golden duck off consecutive deliveries.

That's when Head and Carey got together to stabilize the innings for Australia again before the former went off on a blitzkrieg. The former took a special liking to Jack Leach and Ben Stokes, targeting them for the majority of his boundaries.

He took 85 deliveries to bring up his third Test century, hitting a boundary off Chris Woakes to reach the milestone. Head's knock saw Australia end Day 2 on 343/7 at the Gabba.

Ashes 2021-22: Twitter toasts Travis Head for blistering knock

Travis Head was praised vociferously for his stunning century -- the first of this Ashes series.

Speaking after the day's play, his teammate David Warner said:

"What an entertaining innings by Travis Head. We've got smiles on our faces. It's got to be up there for him personally. It was a tight battle with him and Uzzie but to come out the way he did... that's the Travis Head we know."

There was plenty of praise on social media too.

While Aaron Finch said Head should take a bow, Damien Martyn called it a "champion knock." Former England captain Michael Vaughan described it as an Ashes century to remember.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

