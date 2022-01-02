England head coach Chris Silverwood tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 4th Ashes Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for COVID-19 while isolating himself with family in Melbourne ahead of the 4th Ashes Test in Sydney. Assistant coach Graham Thorpe will fulfill the head coach's responsibilities in Silverwood's absence.

Silverwood was already set to miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney as he had entered quarantine after one of his family members had tested COVID-19 positive earlier. Amid the coronavirus scare, the 4th Ashes Test will get underway at the SCG on January 5.

Australia have already retained the Ashes having claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Meanwhile, Silverwood is set to re-join the England squad for the fifth and final Test, which will get underway in Hobart from January 14.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed:

"England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for Covid-19. Silverwood has been isolating in Melbourne since December 30 following a positive test from one of his family members. He will remain in isolation until January 8. Silverwood is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated. He is expected to return to the England party in Hobart ahead of the fifth Ashes Test."

Meanwhile, former cricketer Adam Hollioake, who was expected to join the coaching set-up ahead of the fourth Ashes Test, is also in isolation. He has been identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case.

The COVID woes for England did not end there. According to a report in Sky Sports, local net bowlers were also taken out from England's training session after a positive COVID-19 case came to the fore.

An England spokesperson was quoted as saying by the website:

"As soon as we became aware of the positive test, net bowlers were removed from supporting our practice. Practice remained in place until we finished at 1.00 pm and that positive case did not cancel practice."

Glenn McGrath tests COVID-19 positive ahead of Sydney Test

Australian legend Glenn McGrath has also tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the fourth Ashes Test. McGrath has been at the forefront of a breast cancer fundraiser campaign during the New Year Test in Sydney for the past 13 years. His late wife Jane succumbed to breast cancer in 2008. However, McGrath is currently in isolation after having tested positive.

Match referee David Boon was also ruled out of the Sydney Test having contracted COVID while Usman Khawaja is likely to replace Travis Head, who has also tested COVID-positive.

