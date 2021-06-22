England's multi-format cricketers could be away from their families for four months - Reports

England's cricketers, who play Tests as well as limited-overs cricket, are faced with the prospect of being away from their families for four months, owing to COVID-related restrictions.

England have a daunting international schedule, starting September. They will tour Bangladesh and Pakistan for limited-overs contests to prepare for the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in October-November. The Test players will have to assemble in Australia in the second half of November for the Ashes, which begins on December 8.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, England’s cricketers are worried about the possible scenario wherein they will have to play The Ashes Down Under without their families.

Australia's borders are currently closed to travelers from abroad as a precautionary measure to deal with COVID-19. Cricket Australia (CA) is trying to seek permissions from the government, on ECB's behalf, for England players’ families to be allowed to travel with them. However, there has been no positive development on the same as yet.

Incidentally, Indian players are with their families in the UK for a long and grueling tour. After the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Indian cricketers will get a short break from the bio-bubble since there is a huge gap between the end of the WTC final and the start of the five-match Test series against England. The first India-England Test will begin in Nottingham on August 4.

We are delighted to confirm that the ECB and our international venues are working with the Government to increase capacities at the Royal London Series ODIs and Vitality IT20s against Pakistan and Sri Lanka — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 21, 2021

Would be a huge challenge to play Ashes without family: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler

England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has admitted that it would be a massive challenge for the team to try and win the Ashes without their families around. Asked if he expected families to travel with the team to Australia, Buttler responded:

“I don't know the answer. Covid is an ever-changing situation and Australia have some quite strict policies. That (playing without families) would be a huge challenge, especially when you are accustomed to being able to take your family. A lot of the guys have young families, so I'm sure they'd find that tough. Hopefully, a positive solution can be found.”

73* 🏏

49 balls ⚪

4 sixes 💥



Jos at his best v 🇱🇰 in 2016 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iMBP0OleMX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 21, 2021

The five-match Ashes series will begin in Brisbane on December 8 and conclude in Perth on January 18. The New Year Test will be held in Sydney from January 5 to 9. Australia are the current holders of the Ashes. They won the series 4-0 in 2017-18 and drew the 2019 Ashes 2-2.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava