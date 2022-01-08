"It's going to be very hard to drop him now" - Mike Hussey after Usman Khawaja's twin centuries in 4th Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja capped off his comeback Test for Australia with two stunning centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the fourth Ashes Test.

Replacing Travis Head in the team, who was out of the SCG Test after testing positive for COVID-19, Khawaja hit an imperious 137 in Australia's first innings. He followed it up with an unbeaten 101 today, as the hosts declared at 265/6, setting England a target of 388 runs.

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey heaped praise on the left-hander and said it was a classy knock from Khawaja. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Hussey said after Day 4 of the 4th Test:

"It’s going to be very hard to drop him now. A hundred in each innings. And just the way he scored his hundred today, it’s just an unbelievably good innings. We know he’s such a classy player but he looked like he’s batting on a different pitch to everyone else."

Hussey noted how Khawaja played well against England's spinners and pacers alike. He said:

"He was scoring at will off the spinners, he was scoring all around the ground. He was playing his trademark reverse-sweeps and conventional sweeps but also hitting nicely through covers as well, playing the fast-bowlers well. The way he plays the short ball off the back foot is really impressive."

"So it was a really fluent innings. And Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, wanted the scoreboard to keep ticking and he was the perfect man at the crease."

Khawaja played his first Test for Australia since the Headingley Test in the 2019 Ashes and has now given the selectors a difficult choice.

Travis Head scored a breezy 152 in the first Test at the Gabba to set up a win for Australia in the series-opener. He has been impressive since, missing out on the SCG Test only due to COVID-19.

However, Head is expected to make his return in the final Ashes Test in Hobart. Opener Marcus Harris' place is therefore the one in doubt after Khawaja's brilliant performance although he too scored an impressive knock of 76 runs in Melbourne.

Speaking about Australia's selection headache, Hussey said:

"I feel there are three players fighting it out for two positions in the team. You can expect Travis Head to come straight back in after his 150 earlier in the series. But I don’t know, how can you leave Usman Khawaja out after that?"

While Khawaja's twin tons came playing at No. 5, he can play at the top of the order too. Hussey acknowledged this and added:

"We know he’s a versatile player, he can bat at the top of the order and in the middle-order. So there’s going to be some interesting discussions."

"It's going to be tough to back Marcus Harris after Usman Khawaja's performance today - Mike Hussey

Marcus Harris has often got off to good starts during the Ashes but has failed to convert them into big totals. Mike Hussey feels that this could give Usman Khawaja the edge if it comes down to selecting either of the two for the next series. Hussey said:

"I certainly wouldn’t want to be a selector right now. I thought Marcus Harris looked really good again today. He looks composed at the crease, his defence looked good. He gets very good starts but hasn’t had the ability to go on with it. And he just desperately needed to go on with it today and get a three-figure score."

He went on to add:

"I know they’d love to stick with Marcus Harris and they would love to back him. But it’s going to be tough now after Khawaja’s performance in this Test match."

