"He probably won't play the next Test match" - Justin Langer hints at Josh Hazlewood not returning for 5th Ashes Test 

Australian head coach Justin Langer has hinted that Josh Hazlewood could miss the fifth and final Ashes 2021-22 Test due to injury concerns. The pacer picked up a side injury in the series opener and was ruled out of the subsequent three Tests.

According to FoxSports, Langer has expressed apprehensions about the 30-year-old return for the Hobart Test. He revealed that while it appears that Hazlewood will likely miss the fifth Test, the team management is yet to make the final call.

Langer reckons Australia playing without Hazlewood is similar to England missing the services of star pacer Jofra Archer for the Ashes. Hazlewood could miss the final fixture against England in order to remain fit for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

Justin Langer said in this regard:

“It’s been really tough on him, he has been really hanging out to play in this Ashes series like everyone. He has missed three games, so to have one of our premier fast bowlers out of the series, I guess it is a bit like England missing one of their premier fast bowlers. At this stage if I was a guessing man I’d say that he probably wont play the next Test match but we will wait and see.”

Josh Hazlewood has established himself as a mainstay in the Aussie Test side with exceptional performances over the years. He has 215 wickets to his name in 56 Tests and boasts an impressive average of 25.6.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow led England's fightback on Day 3 of the Sydney Test

Australia managed to post an imposing first-innings total of 416 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thanks to Usman Khawaja's magnificent century. In reply, England's top-order failed to make an impact yet again.

But Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow stitched together a stunning 128-run partnership for the fifth wicket to keep England in the game. While Stokes was dismissed after a gutsy 66-run knock, Bairstow is unbeaten on 103.

England still trail Australia by 158 runs, having finished Day 3 at 258/7. Jack Leach is giving company to Bairstow at the crease.

