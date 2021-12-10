"It's all happening at the Gabba" - How the world reacted as Joe Root, Dawid Malan partnership keeps England alive in 1st Ashes Test

England looked dead and buried as Australia took a mammoth 278-run first innings lead in the first Ashes Test thanks to Travis Head's fantastic century.

The Aussies bowled England out for 147 in the first innings after Joe Root opted to bat and then went on to score 425 themselves. Head scored a rapid 152 after David Warner (94) and Marnus Labuschagne (74) laid a fantastic platform.

England's second innings did not get off to a great start either as they lost Rory Burns for 13. Dawid Malan and Haseeb Hameed then put on a resistance, but the latter fell for 27, leaving England at 61/2.

Root then joined Malan at the crease and the two denied the hosts any further openings on Day 3 at the Gabba. The English skipper, who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, finished the day unbeaten on 86, while Malan was not out on 80.

The two put on 159 runs for the third wicket and have taken England to 220/2 at Stumps on Day 3, trailing Australia by just 58 runs. Both Root and Malan hit 10 boundaries each as they took the attack to the hosts.

During the course of his masterful knock, Root also set a record for most runs by an English batter in a calendar year in Tests. He overtook former captain Michael Vaughan.

After two disappointing days, the fightback by the duo has given England hope in the first of five Tests in the series.

Social media was abuzz with praise for Joe Root and Dawid Malan for their partnership that resurrected England in the first Ashes Test.

"It’s all happening at the Gabba and could well be the most happening 5th day if England can trump the first session tomorrow," Ravichandran Ashwin wrote.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wrote:

"The South African & Englishman went to the GABBA."

He was alluring, of course, to Dawid Malan's South African origins.

There were several other reactions and here are the best ones:

England will hope to keep up the momentum on Day 4 while Australia will look for early breakthroughs.

