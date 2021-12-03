"No, I wasn't disappointed"- Marnus Labuschagne after being ignored for Australian Test captaincy role

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has revealed that he isn't disappointed at being overlooked for the captaincy role of the Australian Test side.

Following Tim Paine's resignation as skipper, Australian selectors chose Pat Cummins as his successor. Steve Smith was named as the new vice-captain for the side.

In his brief Test career of 18 matches, Labuschange has done enough to be considered an option for the leadership role. With 1885 runs at an impressive average of 60.80, the 27-year old has now cemented his place in the side.

When quizzed about whether he was disappointed after being ignored for the captaincy role, Labuschagne told reporters (via The Hindu):

"No, I wasn’t disappointed. I think there are two very good leaders and very good candidates. Cummins is going to do a fabulous job and he’s got plenty of support with Steve as his vice-captain and all the senior players of the group."

The Australian batter said he is concentrating on his job to score runs consistently.

"My job right now is to concentrate on scoring runs consistently for Australia and I’m happy for that to be my role for now. You don’t need the title to still be a leader in the group. The target is on your back now that you’re scoring runs and that you’re the main part of that team," he added.

The right-hander has come a long way since his debut, when he became the first concussion substitute during the Ashes in 2019.

Can't wait to face James Anderson: Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne

While revealing his excitement at facing England legend James Anderson in the upcoming Ashes series, Labuschagne said he can't wait for that challenge.

“I really can’t wait for that challenge to face Jimmy [James Anderson]. You don’t take that many wickets and be England’s best ever without being quality,” Labuschagne said.

One of the best bowlers to play Test cricket, James Anderson will have his task cut out against the Australian batting line-up in the upcoming Ashes.

The 27-year-old added that everyone in the team has been preparing well, and the time has come to 'get the banter back in the squad'.

“Everyone’s been preparing well wherever they’ve been. It’s time for us to gel, get the banter back in the squad and get the band going again," Labuschange concluded.

The five-match Ashes series will commence on December 8. The first Test will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane from December 8-12.

