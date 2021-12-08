Queensland Police troll England with savage tweet after epic collapse in 1st Ashes Test

England got off to the worst possible start in the Ashes 2021-22 series. The visitors were bowled out for a paltry 147 by Australia on Day 1 of the first Test at the Gabba.

Getting in on the banter, Queensland Police took a hilarious dig at England amid their torrid performance with the bat in the first innings.

"Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba," the police department tweeted.

Queensland Police @QldPolice Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba. Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba.

The tweet followed some clever wordplay they had used in a previous post.

"BNE traffic update: A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We'd be Lyon if we said there'll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don't say we didn't Warner #Ashes," they had tweeted.

Queensland Police @QldPolice BNE traffic update: A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We'd be Lyon if we said there'll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don't say we didn't Warner #Ashes BNE traffic update: A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We'd be Lyon if we said there'll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don't say we didn't Warner #Ashes

Pat Cummins leads Australia's charge as England crumble on Day 1

Ashes: Pat Cummins marked his first match as Australia's Test captain with his first 5-wicket haul against England.

Pat Cummins marked his first match as Australia Test captain with his first five-wicket haul against England. The hosts bowled out England before tea on Day 1 at the Gabba.

England would have been happy to have won the toss in the first match of the Ashes, but it was anything but a good start for the Joe Root-led side.

Mitchell Starc bowled Rory Burns with the first ball of the series and it was a sign of things to come. Josh Hazlewood got rid of Dawid Malan in the fourth over and had Joe Root edging one behind in the next.

Ben Stokes became Pat Cummins' first wicket as Australia's Test captain after putting up a short-lived resistance. Ollie Pope and Haseeb Hameed then put on 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Cummins got the latter to edge one to Steve Smith.

Jos Buttler launched a punchy counter-attack as soon as he came out to bat. He hit five boundaries during his 39-run innings for the visitors. He was removed by Starc, ending his 52-run stand with Pope.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pope was the next man out when he gave Cameroon Green his debut wicket at the Gabba. Hazlewood took a spectacular catch to complete the dismissal. Cummins led the way in cleaning up the England tail. The Australian captain picked up a five-wicket haul to end England's innings at 147.

Edited by Diptanil Roy