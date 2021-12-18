Ravichandran Ashwin hails Ricky Ponting's "cricket literacy rate" as he predicts Cam Green dismissal in 2nd Ashes Test

Ricky Ponting has been giving his insights during the ongoing Ashes series as a commentator. One particular bit of his analysis left India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin seriously impressed with the former Australian captain.

With all-rounder Cameron Green at the crease in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, Ponting spoke about his stance. The former Aussie batter explained how it looked like he was trying to avoid being dismissed via LBW. He also said that England would bowl fuller to the tall right-hander and target his stumps.

The words proved to be prophetic as Ben Stokes got the very next delivery to beat Green's bat and hit the off-stump, sending him packing for two runs off five deliveries.

The clip of Ponting's commentary went viral and Ravichandran Ashwin, who played under his coaching at Delhi Capitals, reacted to it.

Sharing the video, Ashwin wrote "Cricket literacy rate" with two airplane emojis, indicating that it was sky high.

Ashwin is known for being a deep thinker when it comes to cricket. The Indian spinner has had plenty of opportunities to pick Ponting's brains in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Joe Root, Dawid Malan lead England fightback in second Ashes Test

Australia posted 473 runs on the board in the first innings of the second Ashes Test. Marnus Labuschagne led the way with a brilliant century for the Aussies. David Warner and Steve Smith scored in the nineties while Alex Carey got his debut half-century as well.

Labuschagne scored 103, his first Ashes ton, while Warner hit 95 and Smith 93. Carey, who made his debut in the longest format in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, made 51.

Ben Stokes was England's best bowler, picking up three wickets for the Englishmen. England got off to a poor start with the bat as Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed were dismissed quickly on Day 2.

However, the pair of Joe Root and Dawid Malan steadied the ship for the visitors with their second 100+ run partnership in as many matches.

Root was batting on 57 and Malan on 68 at Dinner on Day 2 of the Day-Night Test in Adelaide. England are currently placed at 140/2.

However, they are still a long way from Australia's massive total, trailing their rivals by 333 runs. Australia won the first match at the Gabba and lead the Ashes 1-0.

