"Rory Burns doesn't seem like a cricketer" - Salman Butt shocked by England openers' Test woes

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has expressed shock at how England’s openers have been walking wickets in the ongoing Ashes against Australia. Butt opined that while Haseeb Hameed lacks time, Rory Burns seems too preoccupied with his idiosyncrasies and doesn't even 'look like a cricketer'.

England have failed to put together a single good opening stand, which has been one of the key factors behind their dismal Ashes performance. While Hameed and Burns opened the batting in the first two Tests, Zak Crawley has since replaced Burns. However, the change has not had any impact on England’s fortunes.

Hameed was dismissed for 6 on Friday in England’s first innings at the SCG, while Crawley was rolled over for 18. Analyzing the visitors’ struggles at the top of the order, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“Some of England openers' pre-ready positions are such, they don’t look like players. Rory Burns doesn’t seem like a cricketer. I have nothing personal against him but the bat in his hand seems like it’s for some other use. Dom Sibley was similar. How can a country that gave us the game ignore Test cricket so much? What has happened to them?”

ICC @ICC



Australia get their first breakthrough thanks to a brilliant ball that shattered middle stump.



Watch the



#AUSvENG | #WTC23 Mitchell Starc removes Haseeb Hameed!Australia get their first breakthrough thanks to a brilliant ball that shattered middle stump.Watch the #Ashes live on ICC.tv (in select regions) Mitchell Starc removes Haseeb Hameed! ☝️Australia get their first breakthrough thanks to a brilliant ball that shattered middle stump.Watch the #Ashes live on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 https://t.co/cmH6S8yarC

Asked specifically about Hameed, the former cricketer pointed out that he doesn’t seem to have time to play genuine fast bowling. Butt explained:

“Haseeb Hameed seems late on the ball. He doesn’t seem to have time against fast bowlers. It looks like he hasn’t had any exposure to genuine pace. How many genuine pacers are there in county cricket? I don’t know what he has done. Till the time he is out in the middle, he seems to have no stroke. The basic element missing in his batting is time. He doesn't seem to have any. Hameed needs to practice and get into that zone of facing quick deliveries.”

Heading into the SCG Test, Hameed registered scores of 25 & 27, 6 & 0 and 0 & 7 in the first three Ashes encounters.

“I think they are both really good players” - Langer’s words of encouragement for England openers

England’s openers may have come under the scanner following yet another failure. However, Australia coach Justin Langer, a highly successful opener during his playing days, had words of encouragement for Hameed and Crawley:

Speaking to the media after Day 3 of the SCG Test, Langer said:

“I think they are both really good players – technically they are both really good. I was very impressed today with some of the cover-driving (from Crawley). He is a tall man, but some of his cover-driving (was good). Hameed the same – we watched a lot of him leading into this series, he looks like a good young player. What I like about him is, I’ve been watching how hard he works on his game.”

ICC @ICC



Jonny Bairstow's gritty century leads England's fightback on day three!



#AUSvENG | #WTC23 | #Ashes Stumps in Sydney 🏏Jonny Bairstow's gritty century leads England's fightback on day three! Stumps in Sydney 🏏Jonny Bairstow's gritty century leads England's fightback on day three!#AUSvENG | #WTC23 | #Ashes https://t.co/bxmhtWl6i9

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, England recovered from a woeful 36 for 4 to reach 258 for 7 by Stumps in Sydney. Jonny Bairstow led the visitors’ fightback with an unbeaten 103.

Edited by Sai Krishna