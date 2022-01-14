Scott Boland cleared to play the final Ashes Test

Australia's two-Test hero Scott Boland is all set to play in the final Ashes Test against England, starting January 14 (Friday) in Hobart.

Boland, who suffered a rib injury in the Sydney Test, cleared a fitness test on the eve of the final showdown. He bowled without any pain under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Andrew McDonald and physiotherapist David Beakley.

"It's a pretty tight turnaround between Tests. We think he (Boland) should be right but he'll just have another bowl in the nets," Australia captain Pat Cummins had said in his pre-match press conference.

The 32-year-old burst onto the scene at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, taking sick wickets for just seven runs in a man-of-the-match effort. He backed it up in Sydney by scalping seven wickets across two innings. Boland now has 14 wickets from just two matches in what has been an incredible start to his Test career.

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja has held on to his place on the back of his irresistible form. He has been promoted up the order for the Hobart Test at the expense of opener Marcus Harris. Travis Head, who missed the last tie, will return to reclaim the No. 5 spot.

Khawaja announced his return to the Test side after two and a half years with twin centuries in Sydney.

Scott Boland to secure a Cricket Australia central contract

Boland is all set for a huge pay rise after he secured a Cricket Australia central contract. This should be upgraded to a big money deal when the contract list is confirmed in April, a report in The Daily Telegraph confirmed.

The Victorian was tipped as someone who could only shine at the MCG. But after his recent performance in Sydney, the right-arm pacer is seen as a long-term option. There is also reported to be a feeling within the camp that he can perform in all conditions, including abroad.

Scott Boland will look to continue his dream run in the Test arena as Australia eye another win over Joe Root & co. The visitors have had a horror show in the ongoing Ashes.

