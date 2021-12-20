"Terrific knock" - Twitter lauds Jos Buttler's blockathon even as Australia beat England in 2nd Ashes Test

Australia beat England by 275 runs in the second Test in Adelaide despite Jos Buttler's heroics to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes series.
Jhye Richardson completed his maiden Test five-wicket haul as Australia bowled England out for 192 in their second innings on Monday.
Jos Buttler played a valiant knock of 26 from 207 deliveries to try and save the match for his team, but he was out hit-wicket.
It was a heroic effort from the wicketkeeper-batter, who had a mixed match behind the stumps, with some dropped catches and some stunning takes.
But in the end, his blockathon was not enough as Australia romped home to a convincing win.
England began the day four wickets down and lost their fifth in the third over of the day as Mitchell Starc sent Ollie Pope packing.
Ben Stokes toiled hard, but his 77-ball vigil was then brought to an end by Nathan Lyon, who trapped him LBW.
Buttler and Chris Woakes then occupied the crease for 190 deliveries as they put on a partnership of 61 runs.
Chris Woakes scored 44, dominating the partnership as Buttler continued to block almost everything thrown his way, and the two kept England's hopes of drawing the match alive.
But in the second session of the day, Jhye Richardson gave Australia a very crucial breakthrough as he castled Woakes.
Buttler, however, continued his defiant knock, although Lyon claimed Ollie Robinson's scalp just on the stroke of Tea.
Stuart Broad survived a few close calls but he and Buttler managed to take England to the break with two wickets in hand.
But in the first over of the final session, Buttler's heroic knock came to a shocking end as his back foot hit the stumps while trying to nick a single off Jhye Richardson.
Buttler made 26 runs, but more importantly batted out 207 deliveries to keep the visitors at bay.
Jhye Richardson then had James Anderson caught at gully by Cameron Green to complete his first five-wicket haul in Tests.
Australia had scored 473/9 in their first innings in the Day-Night Test before bowling England out for 236. Opting to bat again instead of enforcing the follow-on, Australia set the visitors a mammoth target of 468, which they successfully defended.
Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 103 in the first innings and 51 in the second, was named the player of the match.
Ashes 2021-22: Best reactions as Australia beat England in Adelaide despite Jos Buttler heroics
Social media was abuzz after Australia's thumping win. There were plenty of reactions, both on Australia's performance as well as Jos Buttler's blockathon and eventual hit-wicket dismissal.
Of course, there were people trolling England for another dire performance with both bat and ball.
Here are the best reactions:
Also ReadArticle Continues below