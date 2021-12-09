Travis Head smashes 85-ball hundred as Australia dominate Day 2 of 1st Ashes Test

Travis Head (112*) scored the third-fastest Ashes hundred as Australia continued their domination on Day 2 of the first Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Head raced to a century in only 85 balls as the Aussies posted 343 for 7, gaining a first-innings lead of 196.

David Warner (94) and Marnus Labuschagne (74) also made handsome contributions as the Aussies carried on the good work from Day 1, when the bowlers cleaned up England for 147 in 50.1 overs. For the visitors, Ollie Robinson was the best bowler of the day, returning with figures of 3 for 48 from 18 overs.

England fought back into the Test by dismissing Steve Smith (12), Warner and Cameron Green (0) in quick succession. From a healthy 189 for 2, the hosts stumbled to 195 for 5. However, Head went berserk and slammed 12 fours and two sixes in his brilliant knock.

The left-hander punished Ben Stokes (0/50 from nine overs) for three fours in a over to move into the 20s. Even as England kept chipping away with wickets at the other end, Head continued to attack Stokes and Jack Leach (1/95 from 11 overs).

Head brought up a memorable Ashes hundred with an on-drive off Chris Woakes. The Australian batter was floored with a beamer by Mark Wood, but gathered himself and remained unbeaten at stumps.

Warner, Labuschagne in century stand for Australia

England got off to a good start on Day 2 as Robinson had Marcus Harris (3) caught in the slip cordon in the sixth over. However, Warner and Labuschagne put Australia in command with a 156-run stand for the second wicket. Stokes bowled Warner in his first over, but the Aussie survived as the visiting pacer had overstepped. The let-off proved costly as Warner went on to punish England’s bowlers in his typical fashion.

In a bizarre development, it was soon learnt that Stokes had overstepped on the first three deliveries of the over. However, due to a broken system the third umpire couldn’t make the no-ball calls. Channel Seven later showed that there were a staggering 14 no-balls in Stokes' first five overs, but only two were called.

England struggled with the ball after the early strike. Leach’s second over, the 27th of Australia’s innings, went for 17 as Warner hammered two sixes and Labuschagne helped himself to a boundary. Labuschagne was the first to get to a half-century, cutting a short and wide delivery from Woakes for four. Immediately after lunch, Rory Burns dropped Warner at second slip off Robinson, after which the Aussie brought up his fifty.

The partnership was broken when Labuschagne cut Leach to point immediately after smacking him for a maximum. Smith perished to Wood for 12, edging one behind the wickets as Australia went to Tea at 193 for 3.

Warner looked set for a well-deserved century. However, his luck ran out on 94 as he guided a length ball from Robinson straight to cover. Green cleaned up first ball, not offering a shot. Alex Carey and Pat Cummins could contribute only 12 each, but Head played a stunning knock to reassert Australia’s dominance.

