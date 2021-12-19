[Watch] David Warner sneezes, nearly falls off his chair during 2nd Ashes Test

David Warner has been among the best players so far in the ongoing Ashes series, which has provided some amazing cricket and a heated rivalry.

However, Warner has also led the way in providing some lighter moments.

On Day 4 of the second Test in Adelaide, Warner was sitting in the pavilion having a chat with Australia's stand-in captain for the match, Steve Smith, who was dismissed earlier in the day.

Warner, reportedly suffering from some rib soreness, suddenly sneezed, which caused him to reel back and nearly fall off the chair he was sitting on.

Smith was taken aback before realizing what had happened.

He and coach Justin Langer, who was also sitting close to the duo, shared a laugh as Warner moved away to deal with the pain the sneeze would have undoubtedly caused.

David Warner shines with back-to-back nineties

David Warner has impressed in both Ashes Tests so far, although he missed out on a century in the two matches.

Warner scored 94 at the Gabba and followed that up with a 95 in the day-night Test in Adelaide.

While it was Travis Head who tonned up in Brisbane, Marnus Labuschagne hit a century in at the Adelaide Oval and Steve Smith also hit 93 as Australia declared at 473/9.

They then bowled England out for 236, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc, taking a 237-run first-innings lead.

Australia came out to bat again, opting against enforcing the follow-on, but lost David Warner early towards the end of Day 3 as the opener was run out.

On Day 4, England dominated the opening proceedings as James Anderson bowled Michael Neser with a jaffa that jagged in to beat the debutant's defense.

Stuart Broad then had Marcus Harris caught behind, with Jos Buttler taking a lovely diving catch. Buttler dropped Smith off the very next delivery and the Australia captain survived a LBW appeal straight after.

However, Ollie Robinson snagged him soon after, getting him to glove it down the leg side to Buttler, who held on this time to a good low catch.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Second session to start in 40 minutes A strong partnership between Labuschagne and Head gets Australia to the dinner break at 4-134.Second session to start in 40 minutes #Ashes A strong partnership between Labuschagne and Head gets Australia to the dinner break at 4-134.Second session to start in 40 minutes #Ashes

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Travis Head and Labuschagne put on a 79-run partnership in quick time to take the momentum away from England away, as they raced away to 134/4 at Dinner on Day 4, with a lead of 371 runs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar